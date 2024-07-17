How to watch and live stream my local Regional Sports Network without cable TV

Discover the best TV packages to stream regional sports networks without cable, including Fubo, DirecTV and more

Regional sports networks are at the heart of many sport's fans coverage across the States, providing fans with the opportunity to follow the regular-season across major professional leagues such as the NHL and MLB, as well as the college divisions.

However, without cable it can become a little trickier to follow your team across the season. But there are options...

What is a regional sports network?

For those on the hunt for their fix of sport and understanding where to find it, getting to grips with what a regional sports network is, can be a good place to start.

Essentially, they are TV networks that broadcast sport within their own local market or region. Therefore, they are geoblocked to only those that live within the broadcast areas.

The channels will show live sport, magazine programmes, classic games and highlights.

Among the most popular regional sports networks in the USA are:

Bally Sports

NBC Sports Regional Networks

AT&T Sports Networks

Spectrum Sports

MSG Network

Marquee Sports Networks

There are also many more, many of which can be accessed through TV streaming packages.

Which teams are available on Regional Sports Networks?

For most fans, it's all about finding the regional sports network that the teams they love feature on.

Of course, that's a long list, but one that doesn't take too long to find your team, whether you're fanatical about the NBA's OKC or need your fix of the Texas Rangers.

Regional sports network Teams broadcast Available on Altitude Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche Fubo, DirecTV AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Colorado Rockies, Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights Fubo, DirecTV Bally Sports Arizona Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns, Arizona Coyotes Fubo, DirecTV Bally Sports Detroit Detroit Tigers, Detroit Pistons, Detroit Red Wings Fubo, DirecTV Bally Sports Florida Miami Marlins, Orlando Magic, Florida Panthers Fubo, DirecTV Bally Sports Great Lakes Cleveland Guardians Fubo, DirecTV Bally Sports Indiana Indiana Pacers Fubo, DirecTV Bally Sports Kansas City Kansas City Royals Fubo, DirecTV Bally Sports Midwest St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues Fubo, DirecTV Bally Sports New Orleans New Orleans Pelicans Fubo, DirecTV Bally Sports North Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Wild Fubo, DirecTV Bally Sports Ohio Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Cavaliers Fubo, DirecTV Bally Sports Oklahoma Oklahoma City Thunder Fubo, DirecTV Bally Sports South Atlanta Braves, Nashville Predators Fubo, DirecTV Bally Sports Southeast Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, Charlotte Hornets, Carolina Hurricanes Fubo, DirecTV Bally Sports Southwest Texas Rangers, San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars Bally Sports Sun Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Tampa Bay Lightning Fubo, DirecTV Bally Sports West LA Angels, LA Clippers, LA Kings, Anaheim Ducks Fubo, DirecTV Bally Sports Wisconsin Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Wild Fubo, DirecTV Marquee Sports Network Chicago Cubs Fubo, DirecTV MASN Baltimore Orioles, Washington Nationals DirecTV Monumental Sports Network Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals Fubo, DirecTV MSG Network NY Knicks, NY Rangers, NY Islanders, New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres, NY Red Bulls Fubo, DirecTV NBC Sports Bay Area San Francisco Giants, Golden State Warriors Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV NBC Sports Boston Boston Celtics Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV NBC Sports California Oakland Athletics, Sacramento Kings, San Jose Sharks Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV NBC Sports Chicago Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Blackhawks Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV NBC Sports Philadelphia Philadelphia 76ers, Philadelphia Flyers, Philadelphia Phillies Fubo, Hulu+ Live TV NESN Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins Fubo, DirecTV Root Sports Northwest Seattle Mariners, Seattle Kraken, Portland Trail Blazers Fubo, DirecTV Space City Home Network Houston Astros, Houston Rockets Fubo, DirecTV Spectrum SportsNet LA Lakers DirecTV Spectrum SportsNet LA LA Dodgers DirecTV SportsNet Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Penguins Fubo, DirecTV SportsNet NY NY Mets Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV YES Network NY Yankees, Brooklyn Nets Fubo, DirecTV

The best packages to watch and live stream regional sports networks in 2024

There are a couple of options when it comes to streaming regional sports networks, providing your home address is registered within its broadcast area.

The table above will give you the best view of the packages available for the regional sports network you need, with more details about them found below.