This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens Getty images
Richard Greenwood

How to watch and live stream my local Regional Sports Network without cable TV

Discover the best TV packages to stream regional sports networks without cable, including Fubo, DirecTV and more

Regional sports networks are at the heart of many sport's fans coverage across the States, providing fans with the opportunity to follow the regular-season across major professional leagues such as the NHL and MLB, as well as the college divisions.

However, without cable it can become a little trickier to follow your team across the season. But there are options...

What is a regional sports network?

For those on the hunt for their fix of sport and understanding where to find it, getting to grips with what a regional sports network is, can be a good place to start.

Essentially, they are TV networks that broadcast sport within their own local market or region. Therefore, they are geoblocked to only those that live within the broadcast areas.

The channels will show live sport, magazine programmes, classic games and highlights.

Among the most popular regional sports networks in the USA are:

  • Bally Sports
  • NBC Sports Regional Networks
  • AT&T Sports Networks
  • Spectrum Sports
  • MSG Network
  • Marquee Sports Networks

There are also many more, many of which can be accessed through TV streaming packages.

Which teams are available on Regional Sports Networks?

For most fans, it's all about finding the regional sports network that the teams they love feature on.

Of course, that's a long list, but one that doesn't take too long to find your team, whether you're fanatical about the NBA's OKC or need your fix of the Texas Rangers.

Regional sports networkTeams broadcastAvailable on
AltitudeDenver Nuggets, Colorado AvalancheFubo, DirecTV
AT&T SportsNet Rocky MountainColorado Rockies, Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden KnightsFubo, DirecTV
Bally Sports ArizonaArizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns, Arizona CoyotesFubo, DirecTV
Bally Sports DetroitDetroit Tigers, Detroit Pistons, Detroit Red WingsFubo, DirecTV
Bally Sports FloridaMiami Marlins, Orlando Magic, Florida PanthersFubo, DirecTV
Bally Sports Great LakesCleveland GuardiansFubo, DirecTV
Bally Sports IndianaIndiana PacersFubo, DirecTV
Bally Sports Kansas CityKansas City RoyalsFubo, DirecTV
Bally Sports MidwestSt. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis BluesFubo, DirecTV
Bally Sports New OrleansNew Orleans PelicansFubo, DirecTV
Bally Sports NorthMinnesota Twins, Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota WildFubo, DirecTV
Bally Sports OhioCincinnati Reds, Cleveland CavaliersFubo, DirecTV
Bally Sports OklahomaOklahoma City ThunderFubo, DirecTV
Bally Sports SouthAtlanta Braves, Nashville PredatorsFubo, DirecTV
Bally Sports SoutheastAtlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, Charlotte Hornets, Carolina HurricanesFubo, DirecTV
Bally Sports SouthwestTexas Rangers, San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars
Bally Sports SunTampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Tampa Bay LightningFubo, DirecTV
Bally Sports WestLA Angels, LA Clippers, LA Kings, Anaheim DucksFubo, DirecTV
Bally Sports WisconsinMilwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota WildFubo, DirecTV
Marquee Sports NetworkChicago CubsFubo, DirecTV
MASNBaltimore Orioles, Washington NationalsDirecTV
Monumental Sports NetworkWashington Wizards, Washington CapitalsFubo, DirecTV
MSG NetworkNY Knicks, NY Rangers, NY Islanders, New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres, NY Red BullsFubo, DirecTV
NBC Sports Bay AreaSan Francisco Giants, Golden State WarriorsFubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
NBC Sports BostonBoston CelticsFubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
NBC Sports CaliforniaOakland Athletics, Sacramento Kings, San Jose SharksFubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
NBC Sports ChicagoChicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls, Chicago BlackhawksFubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
NBC Sports PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia 76ers, Philadelphia Flyers, Philadelphia PhilliesFubo, Hulu+ Live TV
NESNBoston Red Sox, Boston BruinsFubo, DirecTV
Root Sports NorthwestSeattle Mariners, Seattle Kraken, Portland Trail BlazersFubo, DirecTV
Space City Home NetworkHouston Astros, Houston RocketsFubo, DirecTV
Spectrum SportsNetLA LakersDirecTV
Spectrum SportsNet LALA DodgersDirecTV
SportsNet PittsburghPittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh PenguinsFubo, DirecTV
SportsNet NYNY MetsFubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
YES NetworkNY Yankees, Brooklyn NetsFubo, DirecTV

The best packages to watch and live stream regional sports networks in 2024

There are a couple of options when it comes to streaming regional sports networks, providing your home address is registered within its broadcast area.

The table above will give you the best view of the packages available for the regional sports network you need, with more details about them found below.