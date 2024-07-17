How to watch and live stream my local Regional Sports Network without cable TV

Regional sports networks are at the heart of many sport's fans coverage across the States, providing fans with the opportunity to follow the regular-season across major professional leagues such as the NHL and MLB, as well as the college divisions.
However, without cable it can become a little trickier to follow your team across the season. But there are options...
What is a regional sports network?
For those on the hunt for their fix of sport and understanding where to find it, getting to grips with what a regional sports network is, can be a good place to start.
Essentially, they are TV networks that broadcast sport within their own local market or region. Therefore, they are geoblocked to only those that live within the broadcast areas.
The channels will show live sport, magazine programmes, classic games and highlights.
Among the most popular regional sports networks in the USA are:
- Bally Sports
- NBC Sports Regional Networks
- AT&T Sports Networks
- Spectrum Sports
- MSG Network
- Marquee Sports Networks
There are also many more, many of which can be accessed through TV streaming packages.
Which teams are available on Regional Sports Networks?
For most fans, it's all about finding the regional sports network that the teams they love feature on.
Of course, that's a long list, but one that doesn't take too long to find your team, whether you're fanatical about the NBA's OKC or need your fix of the Texas Rangers.
|Regional sports network
|Teams broadcast
|Available on
|Altitude
|Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche
|Fubo, DirecTV
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|Colorado Rockies, Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Bally Sports Arizona
|Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns, Arizona Coyotes
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Detroit Tigers, Detroit Pistons, Detroit Red Wings
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Bally Sports Florida
|Miami Marlins, Orlando Magic, Florida Panthers
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Cleveland Guardians
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Bally Sports Indiana
|Indiana Pacers
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Kansas City Royals
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Bally Sports Midwest
|St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Bally Sports New Orleans
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Bally Sports North
|Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Wild
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Cavaliers
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Bally Sports Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Bally Sports South
|Atlanta Braves, Nashville Predators
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Bally Sports Southeast
|Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, Charlotte Hornets, Carolina Hurricanes
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Texas Rangers, San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars
|Bally Sports Sun
|Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Tampa Bay Lightning
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Bally Sports West
|LA Angels, LA Clippers, LA Kings, Anaheim Ducks
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Wild
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Marquee Sports Network
|Chicago Cubs
|Fubo, DirecTV
|MASN
|Baltimore Orioles, Washington Nationals
|DirecTV
|Monumental Sports Network
|Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals
|Fubo, DirecTV
|MSG Network
|NY Knicks, NY Rangers, NY Islanders, New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres, NY Red Bulls
|Fubo, DirecTV
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|San Francisco Giants, Golden State Warriors
|Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
|NBC Sports Boston
|Boston Celtics
|Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
|NBC Sports California
|Oakland Athletics, Sacramento Kings, San Jose Sharks
|Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Blackhawks
|Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Philadelphia 76ers, Philadelphia Flyers, Philadelphia Phillies
|Fubo, Hulu+ Live TV
|NESN
|Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Root Sports Northwest
|Seattle Mariners, Seattle Kraken, Portland Trail Blazers
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Space City Home Network
|Houston Astros, Houston Rockets
|Fubo, DirecTV
|Spectrum SportsNet
|LA Lakers
|DirecTV
|Spectrum SportsNet LA
|LA Dodgers
|DirecTV
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Penguins
|Fubo, DirecTV
|SportsNet NY
|NY Mets
|Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
|YES Network
|NY Yankees, Brooklyn Nets
|Fubo, DirecTV
The best packages to watch and live stream regional sports networks in 2024
There are a couple of options when it comes to streaming regional sports networks, providing your home address is registered within its broadcast area.
The table above will give you the best view of the packages available for the regional sports network you need, with more details about them found below.