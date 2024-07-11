How to watch and live stream ESPNU without cable

Find the best live streaming packages to watch ESPNU, without the need for cable including Fubo, Sling and more

ESPNU is one of the biggest and best sports stations out there for college athletics and it's estimated that over 36 million people across the US have access to it.

With more and more of us cutting the cord though, finding the right streaming package is a must in order not to miss out on any of the action.

But what are the best streaming options for ESPNU? Here's the upshot...

What broadcasting rights does ESPNU have?

The volume of sports broadcast on ESPNU is quite astonishing, with the channel having the rights to well over a dozen collegiate athletic conferences.

Within those conferences, there are well over 20 different sports, from the likes of football, basketball and baseball, to track & field, swimming, volleyball, lacrosse, soccer and more.

At present, ESPNU has the broadcast rights to sports from the following conferences:

American Athletic Conference

Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)

Big 12 Conference

Big Ten Conference

Ivy League

Mid-American Conference (MAC)

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC)

Missouri Valley Conference

Missouri Valley Football Conference

Pac-12 Conference

Southeastern Conference (SEC)

Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC)

Sun Belt Conference

Western Athletic Conference (WAC)

West Coast Conference (WCC)

The best packages to watch ESPNU in 2024

ESPNU is one of the most accessible channels across live streaming packages, with a variety available in all shapes and sizes.

Our top picks include: