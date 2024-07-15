This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Gareth Southgate told it will take 'THREE WEEKS' to recover from Euro 2024 final defeat by Sarina Wiegman, who also lost a major final to Spain with Lionesses Gareth SouthgateSarina WiegmanEnglandSpain vs EnglandSpainEuropean Championship Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman told ter male counterpart Gareth Southgate exactly how much time it will take to recover from Euro 2024 final defeat. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Wiegman shares advise for Southgate

Lionesses lost to Spain in World Cup final last year

Southgate will take time to recover from Euros final loss Article continues below