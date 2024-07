This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Gareth Southgate makes statement on his future after England's heart-breaking Euro 2024 final loss to Spain EnglandGareth SouthgateSpain vs EnglandSpainEuropean Championship Gareth Southgate says he has not made a decision about his future as England manager after his team's Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain on Sunday. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below England lost 2-1 in Euro 2024 final

Southgate heavily criticised

Manager yet to decide if he will stay Article continues below