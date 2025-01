This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Finance expert makes bombshell claim over Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney debt - which Wrexham co-owners can clear if they sell up now Wrexham League One Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has revealed the eye-watering amount Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have spent on Wrexham. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Wrexham owners have invested heavily in club

Taken Welsh side into League One

Duo told they can recoup losses with sale Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱