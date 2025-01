This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Explained: Why Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham won't be able to negotiate TV deals with Netflix Wrexham League One Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have been warned they won't be able to negotiate television deals with Netflix. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Duo built Wrexham success off documentary

Hit TV series has raked in millions

But club told why Netflix deal won't happen Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match League One CRA WRE Match preview