Getty Images EURO 2024 Team of the Tournament: Spain dominate UEFA lineup as only one England player makes cut after painful final defeat to Luis de la Fuente's side SpainEnglandEuropean ChampionshipSpain vs EnglandKyle WalkerLamine Yamal Spain dominated UEFA's Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament with six players making the cut, but England only had one representative. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Six Spanish players make the final XI

France have two representatives

Germany, Switzerland and England have one each Article continues below