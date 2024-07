This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Revealed: The England players who've gained most Instagram followers en route to Euro 2024 final with Harry Kane barely scraping into top 10 Harry KaneJude BellinghamSpain vs EnglandSpainEnglandEuropean ChampionshipPhil Foden Jude Bellingham gained the most Instagram followers en route to Euro 2024 final with Harry Kane barely scraping into the top 10. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below England in Euro 2024 final

English players' popularity soars on Instagram

Bellingham gets the maximum attention Article continues below