This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty England's Euro 2024 stars could earn £1 BILLION if they beat Spain as Gareth Southgate earns £2m just for reaching final EnglandSpain vs EnglandSpainEuropean Championship England's squad is reportedly set to earn £1 billion ($1.2b) if they manage to beat Spain in the Euro 2024 final. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below England squad to earn over a billion

Bonuses conditional to Euro final win

Take on Spain on July 14 in Berlin Article continues below