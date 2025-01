This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Containing ‘£12-15m’ threat earns Wrexham star ‘brilliant’ praise as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney see Red Dragons take point from ‘Hollywood Derby’ with Birmingham Wrexham M. Cleworth J. Stansfield Wrexham vs Birmingham Birmingham League One Max Cleworth has earned “brilliant” praise after containing the threat posed by £15m ($19m) forward Jay Stansfield in Wrexham’s draw with Birmingham. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Points shared at SToK Racecourse

Defender enhanced his reputation

Blues forward Stansfield kept quiet Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱