This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Bukayo Saka's replacement?! Arsenal eye potential swap deal to sign AC Milan star Samuel Chukwueze after England star's injury blow Arsenal S. Chukwueze Transfers AC Milan B. Saka Premier League Serie A Sources from Italy are reporting that Arsenal could move for AC Milan star Samuel Chukwueze to cover for the injured Bukayo Saka. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Saka ruled out for weeks with hamstring injury

Arsenal looking to transfer market for cover

Milan's Chukwueze on Arteta's shortlist Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱