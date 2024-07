This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Bukayo Saka insists England are 'on the right track' as Arsenal star reacts to Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain Bukayo Saka says England are "on the right track" in a heartfelt message to fans following their Euro 2024 final loss to Spain. England lose in Euro 2024 final to Spain

Saka tastes defeat in Euros again

Says Three Lions are on 'right track'