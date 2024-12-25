This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty 'Bet on yourself' - Christian Pulisic given transfer advice by USMNT legend amid Liverpool & Man Utd links as he's issued 'are you going to play' warning C. Pulisic USA Transfers AC Milan Liverpool Manchester United Serie A Premier League USMNT star Christian Pulisic has been given “bet on yourself” transfer advice as his performances with AC Milan attract admiring glances from afar. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below American forward is thriving in Italy

Linked with teams in the Premier League

Faces some important decisions on his future Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱