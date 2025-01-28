Five Players to Watch in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl

The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl will feature some of the most exciting prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft. Here are 5 players to keep an eye on.

The Reese's Senior Bowl often grabs the offseason spotlight, but a rising contender is gaining traction in the scouting world.

Although the East-West Shrine Bowl has been around since 1925, it hasn’t always been a prime platform for showcasing NFL Draft hopefuls. That narrative is changing fast. After stops in places like Paradise, Nevada, and Frisco, Texas, the 2025 edition will take center stage at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas.

The East-West Shrine Bowl provides a stage for over 100 college prospects to display their skills and make a lasting impression on NFL scouts.

Practices are scheduled from Jan. 20 to Jan. 28, leading up to the 100th annual East-West Shrine Bowl, which will kick off at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 30. The game is set to air live on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET.

While Shedeur Sanders, the standout Colorado Buffaloes quarterback and a likely top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, won't take part in practices or the game—at the request of the teams holding the top three draft picks although he initially planned on participating—there’s no shortage of talent in this year's event.

Here are the top five prospects looking to bolster or secure their draft stock in this historic showcase.