The best cable-free online TV streaming service in Iowa

Discover how to cut the cord and enjoy Iowa sport, including top packages and all you need to get your fix of the Hawkeyes, Cyclones and more

The state of Iowa might not be blessed with a major league team, but there are tons of exciting pro and collegiate teams to watch across all major sports.

For fans without cable, the best option is through online streaming services such as Sling TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream. But which is the best service for you to make the most of Wild, Cubs and Buccaneers games?

Cable Channels - DirecTV Stream vs Fubo vs Sling

Channel DirecTV Stream Fubo Sling TV A&E ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) AMC ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) BET ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Bravo ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Cartoon Network ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) CNN ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Comedy Central ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Discovery ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Disney Channel ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) Disney Junior ✔ ✔ ✔* E! ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) Food Network ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Fox News ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Freeform ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) FS1 ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Fox Sports 2 ✔ ✔ ✔* FX ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) FXX ✔ ✔ ✔* Hallmark Channel ✔ ✔ ✔* HGTV ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) History ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Investigation Discovery ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Lifetime ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) MSNBC ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) MTV ✔ ✔ ✔* Nickelodeon ✔ ✔ Paramount Network ✔ ✔ ✔* Syfy ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) TBS ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) TLC ✔ ✖ ✔ (Orange) TNT ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Travel Channel ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) truTV ✔ ✖ ✔* (Orange) USA Network ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) VH1 ✔ ✔ ✔* WE tv ✔ ✖ ✔*

*Signals upgraded package or add-on required to receive the channel.

Best online streaming service for live sports in Iowa

Whether you're a major league sports lover or follow one of Iowa's pro teams, both DirecTV Stream and Fubo are the packages to look out for. Both come in at different price points, but with that you do get varying levels of channels needed to watch sport.

Fubo packages start from $79.99 per month, while DirecTV Stream's Choice package begins at $94.99 per month. Both will give you the ESPN Network, FOX and NBC with their basic package, although some upgrades are needed with DirecTV to access the likes of CBS Sports Network and in-market regional sports networks.

How to watch in-market and out-of-market major league sports teams without cable in Iowa

With Iowa residents fans of many major league teams in neighbouring states, multiple regional sports networks are needed to watch live in-market.

Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports North and the Marquee Sports Network are all available on Fubo, with the Pro Plan available from $79.99 per month.

They cover various areas of Iowa, with the teams covered live, including:

Team Channel Area Covered St. Louis Cardinals Bally Sports Midwest Southeastern Iowa, East Central Iowa, South Central Iowa, Central Iowa Kansas City Royals Bally Sports Kansas City Central Iowa, Southwester Iowa Minnesota Timberwolves Bally Sports North Northern Iowa, Central Iowa, Southwestern Iowa St. Louis Blues Bally Sports Midwest Southeastern Iowa, East Central Iowa, South Central Iowa, Central Iowa, Southwestern Iowa

Out of market, games across the big four major league sports are typically broadcast on CBS (NFL), Fox (NFL, MLB), NBC (NFL), ESPN (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL) and TNT (NBA, NHL). Fubo provides access to all of these channels except TNT, while DirecTV subscribers need to upgrade to the Ultimate package to access CBS Sports Network, priced at $109.99 per month. However, you cannot access Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports North through DirecTV Stream in many parts of the state.

How to watch Iowa Cubs without cable

The Marquee Sports Network has the rights to Iowa Cubs games as an affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

The channel is available to Fubo Pro Plan subscribers, priced at $79.99 per month and is the best option for Cubs fans to get their fix.

How to watch Iowa Wild without cable

AHL fans can watch Iowa Wild games online through Bally Sports North, which is accessible through Fubo. You just need the Pro Plan at $79.99 per month.

How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes without cable

Hawkeyes fans can watch the University of Iowa's team on the Big Ten Network, which also broadcasts football, athletics, and other programs.

The Big Ten Network can be accessed through Fubo's Pro Plan at $79.99 per month, although you can access it a little cheaper through Sling TV. You'll need Sling Blue, priced at $40 per month, alongside the Sports Extra package, which can be picked up for an additional $11 per month.

How to watch Iowa State Cyclones without cable

As a member of the Big 12 Conference, Iowa State Cyclones fixtures and meetings can be found on ESPN and Fox channels. The best option for these is Fubo, with the Pro Plan providing access to all ESPN channels, including ESPNU, as well as Fox Sports 1 and 2.

This will provide you with all the action you need, while an ESPN+ subscription for $14.99 per month can also come in handy, with a number of exclusive live events across the year.