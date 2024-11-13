The best cable-free online TV streaming service in Illinois

Discover how to cut the cord and enjoy Illinois sport, including top packages and all you need to get your fix of the Bulls, Bears and more

Illinois is a state blessed with some of the most iconic teams in world sports, and fans can get their fix almost daily, whether it be in the NFL, NHL, MLB, or NBA, not to mention soccer and college sports.

Fixtures can be enjoyed across several cable channels, but for those without cable, there are plenty of live streaming services, too, allowing you to watch ESPN, CBS, and more. Fubo, Sling, and DirecTV Stream are among your best options, so here's all you need to know to determine the right package for you.

Cable Channels - DirecTV Stream vs Fubo vs Sling

Channel DirecTV Stream Fubo Sling TV A&E ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) AMC ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) BET ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Bravo ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Cartoon Network ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) CNN ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Comedy Central ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Discovery ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Disney Channel ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) Disney Junior ✔ ✔ ✔* E! ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) Food Network ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Fox News ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Freeform ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) FS1 ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Fox Sports 2 ✔ ✔ ✔* FX ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) FXX ✔ ✔ ✔* Hallmark Channel ✔ ✔ ✔* HGTV ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) History ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Investigation Discovery ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Lifetime ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) MSNBC ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) MTV ✔ ✔ ✔* Nickelodeon ✔ ✔ Paramount Network ✔ ✔ ✔* Syfy ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) TBS ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) TLC ✔ ✖ ✔ (Orange) TNT ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Travel Channel ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) truTV ✔ ✖ ✔* (Orange) USA Network ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) VH1 ✔ ✔ ✔* WE tv ✔ ✖ ✔*

*An add-on or upgraded subscription is required in order to receive this channel.

Best online streaming service for live sports in Illinois

If you want to maximise the number of Illinois teams you want to watch, then Fubo or DirecTV Stream will be your biggest friend.

They offer a wide range of national and regional sports channels, as well as comprehensive lists of entertainment and movies.

How to watch Chicago Cubs without cable

In-market, fans living in Illinois can watch all the Chicago Cubs action through the Marquee Sports Network, available with both the Fubo Pro Plan and DirecTV Stream's Choice package.

Fubo is the cheapest option, with the Pro Plan starting at $79.99 per month, while DirecTV's Choice can be subscribed to for $94.99 per month.

How to watch Chicago White Sox without cable

Chicago Sports Network currently holds the rights for White Sox matches, which are only available to DirecTV Stream customers.

To receive it on DirecTV Stream, you'll need the Choice package at least, which starts at $94.99 per month. You also need to reside in a broadcast area.

How to watch Chicago Bulls without cable

For fans living in Illinois, every Bulls game can be watched via the Chicago Sports Network, which is owned by the side, as well as the White Sox and Blackhawks.

The channel currently only has a deal with DirecTV Stream, so you'll need the Choice package or higher to receive the games.

How to watch Chicago Bears without cable

NFL coverage is split across multiple networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, ESPN, and NBC.

While both DirecTV Stream and Fubo provide access to all of these channels to watch the Bears, the best option is Fubo, as you can access them through the Pro Plan for $79.99 per month. However, with DirecTV Stream, you can only access the CBS Sports Network through the Ultimate package, which starts at $109.99 per month.

How to watch Chicago Blackhawks without cable

Blackhawks games can be streamed exclusively through the Chicago Sports Network in-market.

That means you can only watch the NHL outfit through DirecTV Stream, as the likes of Fubo and Sling TV currently don't have deals with the channel. The Choice package ($94.99 per month) will cover you for this channel.

How to watch Chicago Fire without cable

If you want to watch every Fire game in the MLS, then your best option is to subscribe to MLS Season Pass through Apple TV.

To non-Apple TV+ subscribers, it's $14.99 per month or $99 for the season, while Apple TV+ can access it for $12.99 per month or $79 for the season.

Some MLS games are broadcast on Fox Sports, with 34 regular-season games and various MLS Cup playoff games, including the Final. This might provide you with access to some Fire games, but the most cost-effective way to access this channel is through Sling Blue, which costs $40 per month.

How to watch Illinois college sports without cable

Broadcast rights of college sports is split amongst broadcasters, with the Marquee Sports Network providing coverage of the Illinois State Redbirds, DePaul Blue Demons and Chicago area high school football.

Outside of that, the ESPN Network of channels provides coverage of the Illinois Fighting Illini and Northwestern Wildcats on the Big 10 Network, as well as the Northern Illinois Huskies, Eastern Illinois Panthers, and more across ESPNU and ESPN+.

Fubo and DirecTV will give you coverage of all but ESPN+ with the Pro Plan and Choice package, while you can pick up the ESPN Network on Sling TV Orange plus Sports Extra for $51 per month.

To make the most of the action, you may wish to secure an ESPN+ package, which can be purchased for $11.99 per month.