The best cable-free online TV streaming service in Georgia

With so much sport on offer in the state of Georgia, it can be difficult to know exactly what are the best TV packages to subscribe to to make the most of it.

For sports lovers wanting to cut the cord and utilise one of the many online streaming services to catch the likes of the Braves, Falcons or Hawks, here we have all you need to know to find the right package for you.

Cable Channels - DirecTV Stream vs Fubo vs Sling

Channel DirecTV Stream Fubo Sling TV A&E ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) AMC ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) BET ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Bravo ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Cartoon Network ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) CNN ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Comedy Central ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Discovery ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Disney Channel ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) Disney Junior ✔ ✔ ✔* E! ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) Food Network ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Fox News ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Freeform ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) FS1 ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Fox Sports 2 ✔ ✔ ✔* FX ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) FXX ✔ ✔ ✔* Hallmark Channel ✔ ✔ ✔* HGTV ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) History ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Investigation Discovery ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Lifetime ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) MSNBC ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) MTV ✔ ✔ ✔* Nickelodeon ✔ ✔ Paramount Network ✔ ✔ ✔* Syfy ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) TBS ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) TLC ✔ ✖ ✔ (Orange) TNT ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Travel Channel ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) truTV ✔ ✖ ✔* (Orange) USA Network ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) VH1 ✔ ✔ ✔* WE tv ✔ ✖ ✔*

*Signals that a larger package or add-on is required to access the channel.

Best online streaming service for live sports in Georgia

To make the most of all the sports available to live stream in Georgia, then you're most likely going to want to explore the bigger package options such as Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

This will give you access to the vast majority of sports channels in which Georgia teams are broadcast on. The Pro Plan from Fubo is a good option, priced at $79.99 per month, while DirecTV's Choice is $84.99 per month.

There are some slight differences between the two, while Sling TV may be an option for those who need access to ESPN to watch the teams they love. Sling's Orange package is $40 per month, but you do also get far fewer channels.

How to watch Atlanta Falcons without cable

For Falcons fans, the packages you need to consider are Fubo or DirecTV Stream.

NFL games are broadcast on ESPN, FOX, and CBS Sports, with a handful of matches available on Amazon Prime Video.

Fubo will give you the best value package as the Pro Plan includes ESPN, FOX and CBS Sports Network for $79.99 per month. However, with DirecTV Stream you need to upgrade to one of the larger packages, which will set you back upwards of $100 per month in order to access the CBS Network.

Sling TV also allows you to access ESPN and FOX Sports channels. However, you'll need the Orange and Blue combined package, which costs $55 per month.

How to watch Atlanta Braves without cable

The vast majority of Braves games are broadcast on either Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Southeast.

The best option for accessing these channels is through Fubo, which is included in the original package you subscribe to. The Pro Plan is priced at $79.99 per month, while you can upgrade to Elite with Sports Plus for $99.99 per month or Deluxe for $109.99 per month.

However, with DirecTV Stream, users must pay an additional $28 per month on top of their subscription to access Bally Sports channels, proving more expensive than Fubo's basic plan at over $100 per month.

How to watch Atlanta Hawks without cable

Bally Sports Southeast holds the broadcast rights to the NBA outfit, with in-market users best placed to watch games live with a Fubo subscription.

Fubo price plans begin at $79.99 for the Pro Plan, but you can add more sports, including NBA TV, for an additional $9.99 per month. You can also add an NBA League Pass for $14.99 per month, which will provide access to every out-of-market NBA game.

ESPN and ABC also broadcast games live, which is included with Fubo. However, TNT holds the rights to 67 regular games per season, which isn't included in Fubo's subscription.

That shouldn't be a problem for Hawks fans, but if you want TNT, DirecTV Stream and paying for one of the top packages, upwards of $100 per month, is your best option.

How to watch Atlanta United without cable

For soccer fans, you can watch every Atlanta United game through the MLS Season Pass through Apple TV+.

The cost of this is $99 per season or $14.99 per month, although Apple TV+ subscribers can pick it up for $12.99 per month or $79 for the season.

MLS games can also be found on Fox Sports, with 34 regular season matches, 8 MLS Cup playoff games and the MLS Cup final. Sling TV's Blue package at $40 per month is your cheapest option for receiving Fox Sports, although other sports channels alongside it are limited.

How to watch Georgia collegiate sports without cable

There are five NCAA Division I college football teams in Georgia, with access to ESPN required to watch the vast majority of the action. This is broadcast across the network, including ESPNU and the SEC Network.

Sling TV Orange plus the Sports Extra package will set you back $51 per month and give you access to the channels you need at the cheapest price to watch Georgia college football and athletics teams in the state.