The best cable-free online TV streaming service in Florida

Discover how to cut the cord and enjoy Florida sport, including top packages and all you need to get your fix of the Dolphins, Heat and more.

There are few states in the country where sport thrives as much as it does in Florida, with some of the nation's top teams and passionate fans across football, basketball, soccer, and more.

For fans without cable, it might feel difficult to keep up with all the action, but don't fear there are plenty of online streaming packages that will supply you with all the channels you need to make sure you don't miss any of the 11 professional Floridian teams or the 13 NCAA Division I sides.

Cable Channels - DirecTV Stream vs Fubo vs Sling

Channel DirecTV Stream Fubo Sling TV A&E ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) AMC ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) BET ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Bravo ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Cartoon Network ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) CNN ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Comedy Central ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Discovery ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Disney Channel ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) Disney Junior ✔ ✔ ✔* E! ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) Food Network ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Fox News ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Freeform ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) FS1 ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Fox Sports 2 ✔ ✔ ✔* FX ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) FXX ✔ ✔ ✔* Hallmark Channel ✔ ✔ ✔* HGTV ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) History ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Investigation Discovery ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Lifetime ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) MSNBC ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) MTV ✔ ✔ ✔* Nickelodeon ✔ ✔ Paramount Network ✔ ✔ ✔* Syfy ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) TBS ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) TLC ✔ ✖ ✔ (Orange) TNT ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Travel Channel ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) truTV ✔ ✖ ✔* (Orange) USA Network ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) VH1 ✔ ✔ ✔* WE tv ✔ ✖ ✔*

*signals that customers must either subscribe to an add-on or a larger package to receive the channel.

Best online streaming service for live sports in Florida

Getty images

The best options for fans wanting to stream as many Florida sports as possible through their online streaming service are DirecTV Stream or Fubo.

Both are similarly priced and offer a huge number of channels, particularly when it comes to sports. The Pro Plan from Fubo is priced at $74.99 per month and includes over 40 sports channels, including NBC, FOX, the ESPN Network, and the CBS Sports Network. That will essentially cover you for the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB, as well as most college NCAA Division I games.

If you'd prefer to look at DirecTV Stream, the Choice package is the best option, priced at $84.99 monthly. It's worth noting that this doesn't include the CBS Sports Network, with a larger package required for that. It does, however, include PBS networks for your region, which Fubo does not offer.

How to watch Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers & Jacksonville Jaguars without cable

The best option for Dolphins, Buccs, and Jags fans is to invest in Fubo's Pro Plan. Across the season, the NFL is live on CBS, FOX, ESPN, and NBC, alongside Amazon Prime Video, so the Pro Plan, priced at $74.99 per month, will cover you for all live games.

How to watch Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays without cable

Baseball fans in Florida need access to Bally Sports channels. Bally Sports Florida holds the regional rights to the Miami Marlins, while Bally Sports Sun has the regional rights to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Both can be accessed on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, although the latter requires an additional add-on, provided your residential address is within the broadcast area. FOX and ESPN hold the rights to the vast majority of national TV coverage, both of which can be accessed through either the Pro Plan on Fubo or Choice on DirecTV Stream.

How to watch Miami Heat and Orlando Magic without cable

Bally Sports owns the regional broadcast rights to both the Heat and Magic in the NBA, with Bally Sports Sun showcasing Heat games and Bally Sports Florida, Magic.

National coverage is broadcast across ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, and ABC, with Fubo and DirecTV Stream again being your best options to maximize the number of Heat or Magic games available to you.

How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers without cable

Nationally, ESPN and TNT have the broadcast rights to the NHL, with many games broadcast each year, particularly on ESPN+. In fact, with ESPN+, you can stream all out-of-market games with a subscription priced at $10.99 per month.

However, there are other options, too. Sling TV offers ESPN with the Orange package at $40 per month, perhaps the most cost-efficient streaming package outside of a direct subscription with the network.

However, Bally Sports Sun also has rights to Tampa Bay Lightning, which can be accessed via Fubo and DirecTV Stream (an additional add-on is required), alongside ESPN, TNT, and the NHL Network. This perhaps puts the Fubo Pro Plan as a front-runner for hockey at $74.99 monthly.

How to watch Inter Miami and Orlando City without cable

The best option for soccer fans and those wanting to watch Orlando City or David Beckham's Inter Miami is to sign up to Apple TV+ and secure an MLS Season Pass. This allows fans to watch all regular season matches live.

Alternatively, Fox Sports has the rights to 34 regular-season games, a selection of playoff matches, and the MLS Cup.

Sling Blue can provide you access to FOX Sports 1 for $40 per month, while you can also get the FOX channels via Fubo and DirecTV Stream for slightly more and with a host of other channels.

How to watch Florida collegiate sports without cable

With 13 NCAA Division I college teams, the ESPN Network is really what you need, especially ESPNU.

To get full access to all of the ESPN Network channels, Sling Orange plus the Sports Extra package, priced at $55 per month, is a good option. This package gives you access to ESPNU, ACC Network, and more.

Elsewhere, the Fubo Pro Plan is probably the second best option, priced at $74.99 per month. However, this also gives you access to many other sports channels.