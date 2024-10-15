The best cable-free online TV streaming service in Arkansas

Discover how to cut the cord and enjoy regional sports networks online, including top packages and all you need to get your fix of the Razorbacks.

For Arkansas sports lovers, typically if you wanted to watch the Razorbacksyou were going to need cable. But those days are gone and there a wide range of online streaming providers ideal for viewers in the state.

The likes of DirecTV, Sling and Fubo are all excellent offerings with a wide range of channels, both sport and otherwise.

Cable Channels - DirecTV Stream vs Fubo vs Sling

Channel DirecTV Stream Fubo Sling TV A&E ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) AMC ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) BET ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Bravo ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Cartoon Network ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) CNN ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Comedy Central ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Discovery ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Disney Channel ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) Disney Junior ✔ ✔ ✔* E! ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) Food Network ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Fox News ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Freeform ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) FS1 ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Fox Sports 2 ✔ ✔ ✔* FX ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) FXX ✔ ✔ ✔* Hallmark Channel ✔ ✔ ✔* HGTV ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) History ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Investigation Discovery ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Lifetime ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) MSNBC ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) MTV ✔ ✔ ✔* Nickelodeon ✔ ✔ Paramount Network ✔ ✔ ✔* Syfy ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) TBS ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) TLC ✔ ✖ ✔ (Orange) TNT ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Travel Channel ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) truTV ✔ ✖ ✔* (Orange) USA Network ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) VH1 ✔ ✔ ✔* WE tv ✔ ✖ ✔*

*Signals that the channel is available but requires an additional subscription or upgraded package.

Best online streaming service for live sports in Arkansas

Both DirecTV and Fubo are among the best sports channels in the country, not just in Arkansas. They offer most national sports channels and plenty of regional ones too.

Some channels may require upgraded packages to live stream, but the basic offerings will still get you quite far in sourcing the Arkansas and national sport you want.

How to watch Arkansas Razorbacks without cable

Considered the face of the state for many Arkansans, the Razorbacks are typically broadcast across several channels. The ESPN Network owns the rights to Razorbacks games, which are split between the SEC Network, ESPN, and ABC.

The cheapest way to get these channels through online streaming is through Sling Orange, which costs $40 per month. However, while this gives you ABC and ESPN channels, you will need to add the Sports Extra package for a further $11 per month to have access to the SEC Network and many other divisional sports networks.

To stream the three channels on DirecTV or Fubo, you'll need the Choice package ($84.99 per month) or the Pro Plan ($74.99 per month), respectively. You can also access a seven-day free trial with Fubo and a five-day one with DirecTV.

How to watch Arkansas State Red Wolves without cable

The athletics team of Arkansas State University also finds their games on ESPN. You'll find occasional games on ESPNU, which can be found on Sling TV's Sports Extra package, meaning, like the Razorbacks, you'd need Sling Orange and Sports Extra, priced at $51 per month.

Most games, as well as most other Sub Belt Conference fixtures and events, are on ESPN+; however, a separate subscription is required at $10.99 per month.

How to watch Little Rock Trojans without cable

The Ohio Valley Conference reached a deal with ESPN around six years ago to broadcast 600 conference events across ESPN+ and you'll find much of it also watchable through ESPNU too.

As mentioned, Sling TV is your cheapest option therefore to watch Little Rock Trojans fixtures, again requiring the Sports Extra option, but you can also secure this channel through both DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

How to watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions without cable

With 16 varsity teams, much of the action from the Southwestern Athletic Conference is streamable on HBCU Go. This free streaming platform can be watched outside of your normal streaming services. However, it is also accessible to DirecTV and Fubo customers too.

HBCU 101 can be found on the Ultimate and Premier packages from DirecTV, and the Pro plan with Fubo.

How to watch Arkansas' NCAA Division II teams without cable

The state has several universities competing in the NCAA Division II, including the Arkansas-Monticello Boll Weevils and Cotton Blossoms, Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys, Harding Bisons and Ouachita Baptist Tigers.

All the action, like most other Arkansas collegiate teams can be found across the ESPN Network, primarily on ESPNU or ESPN+.