AFP 'The balls' to play a high line! Barcelona's Marc Casado in awe of Hansi Flick's tactics which were crucial to El Clasico victory at Real Madrid Barcelona M. Casado Real Madrid LaLiga Real Madrid vs Barcelona Barcelona's Marc Casado praised manager Hansi Flick's tactical bravery in their 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barcelona thump Real Madrid 4-0

Flick employs high defensive line

Casada praises manager's tactics Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below