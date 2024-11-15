This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Andres Iniesta has bought a club! Barcelona legend hails 'exciting alliance' after completing takeover of Danish third-tier side Helsingor weeks after he retired A. Iniesta FC Helsingoer LaLiga Barcelona Only a few weeks after hanging his boots up, football icon Andres Iniesta has dived into the world of investment, buying Danish club Helsingor. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Iniesta recently retired from football

Completed takeover of Danish side Helsingor

Excited for alliance with Scandinavian club