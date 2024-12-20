This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL 'I'm really proud' - AC Milan star Christian Pulisic hailed for 'pushing reset button' after Chelsea struggles as USMNT legend makes Mohamed Salah comparison C. Pulisic USA Chelsea AC Milan Premier League Serie A Christian Pulisic has been hailed for pushing the "reset button" on the back of his Chelsea struggles, with the USMNT star now thriving at AC Milan. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Won the Champions League with Blues

Unable to unlock full potential in England

Posting personal bests aplenty at San Siro Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱