2024 MLB Home Run Derby: How to watch and live stream the Home Run Derby

Where can you tune in to find out if Pete Alonso will once again be crowned MLB home run king or if another slugger will stop his bid at history

It's almost time for one of the most exciting events in sports, as MLB All-Star weekend is set to kick off with the 2024 Home Run Derby.

Coming into this year's Home Run Derby all of the attention is once again on New York Met's superstar Pete Alonso as fans are eager to see if he will become the first three-time Home Run Derby Champion since Ken Griffey Jr.

Alonso will be participating in his fifth straight Home Run Derby and previously won the event in 2019 and 2021.

Seven other sluggers will step up to the plate Globe Life Field to give their best efforts in order to prevent the Mets first baseman from making history.

The 2024 MLB Home Run Derby will be televised on ESPN and fans without cable access can stream all of the action on Fubo.

Where to Watch the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby

The MLB Home Run Derby will be taking place from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas and is set to begin at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

DateJuly 15, 2024
Time8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT
ArenaGlobe Life Field
LocationArlington, Texas
Home Run Derby Format

MLB has made a habit of changing around the Home Run Derby format in order to keep things fresh and they have done so once again this year.

Gone are the head-to-head matchups fans had begun to grow accustom to as the tournament will switch to and all eight hitters will be given the chance to hit as many home runs as possible within either three minutes or 40 pitches before then being given three bonus outs.

Players also earn a fourth bonus out with a 425-foot homer in bonus time.

The top four batters will then move on to the semifinals where they will be seeded 1-4 and face no no. 2 vs no. 3 and no.4 vs no.1.

Finally the last two batters will face off head-to-head in the finals which will be two minutes or 27 pitches, with one timeout.

Who is in the 2024 Home Run Derby

PlayerPosition Team

Pete Alonso

1BNew York Mets

Alec Bohm

3B

Philadelphia Phillies 

Adolis Garcia 

OF

Texas Rangers 

Gunnar Henderson

SS

Baltimore Orioles

Teoscar Hernandez

OF

Los Angeles Dodgers 

Marcell Ozuna

DH

Atlanta Braves

Jose Ramirez

3B

Cleveland Guardians

Bobby Witt Jr.

SS

Kansas City Royals