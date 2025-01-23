This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL 'An unbelievable idea' - Kaitlin Olson airs pride at husband Rob McElhenney's adventure at Wrexham and reveals what she loves most about 'gorgeous' Wales Wrexham League One Showbiz Kaitlin Olson has aired her pride at the “unbelievable idea” that saw husband Rob McElhenney buy into an emotional sporting adventure at Wrexham. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Hollywood stars completed takeover in 2021

Families have been brought along for the ride

Project embraced in the UK & across the world Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱