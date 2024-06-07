USA vs Colombia Predictions and Betting Tips: Los Cafeteros to Continue Incredible Unbeaten Run

Our football betting expert offers his USA vs Colombia predictions & betting tips ahead of their international friendly clash on Saturday 8 June 2024.

The USA and Colombia go head-to-head as both sides begin their Copa America preparations, in what could be a thrilling contest between two quality sides.

USA vs Colombia Betting Tips

Colombia to win and Luis Diaz to score anytime @ +500 with bet365

Colombia to win and both teams to score @ +500 with bet365

Jhon Córdoba to score anytime @ +275 with bet365

Colombia to Continue Unbeaten Run

After missing out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Colombia have been on an incredible run of form ever since.

Nestor Lorenzo’s men are currently riding a 21-game unbeaten streak, which includes 16 wins and five draws. The last time Colombia lost was back in February 2022 against Argentina.

Throughout the run, Los Cafeteros have beaten the likes of Mexico, Germany, and Brazil. While keeping 13 clean sheets and only conceding 13 goals.

Star striker Luis Diaz will provide the biggest threat for Colombia. The Liverpool man has 13 goals to his name in all competitions this season and has scored 11 goals for his country since making his debut in 2018.

The United States have won their last two games as they lifted the Concacaf Nations League trophy, following a final win over Mexico back in March.

However, the Americans haven’t beaten Colombia in their last seven meetings. A run that goes back to March 9, 2005.

While it could be a very close contest, it is expected that Colombia could edge this one.

USA vs Colombia Tip 1: Colombia to win and Luis Diaz to score anytime, +500 with bet365

A Thrilling Battle

While the USMNT aren’t on a run as spectacular as the Colombians, they have fared well against quality opposition as of late.

This includes impressive wins over Mexico, Jamaica, and Ghana. Of whom, they defeated 2-0, 3-1, and 4-0, respectively.

USA score goals. In fact, in their last 19 contests, they have only failed to score in one game.

This dates back to January 2023, when they drew 0-0 to Colombia in what was the last meeting between the two sides.

Colombia, on the other hand, have been sneaking games by a tight margin during their unbeaten run. Additionally, they have been prone to conceding goals.

Last time out, against Romania, after going 3-0 up, Los Cafeteros conceded two late goals for the contest to end 3-2.

Back in November 2023, the Colombians found themselves down 2-0 to Mexico, before battling late to secure a 3-2 victory.

Colombia doesn’t win games by large margins and are leaky on the other side of the field. We could be in for a thriller with the USA’s ability to find the back of the goal.

USA vs Colombia Tip 2: Colombia to win and both teams to score, +500 with bet365

Córdoba to Power Colombia to Glory

Alongside Luis Diaz, eyes will be on powerful striker Jhon Córdoba in this contest.

The 31-year-old only made his debut for Columbia last year and scored his debut goal for his nation in their last game against Romania.

Córdoba represents Russian Premier League side FC Krasnodar at the domestic level. This season he scored 18 goals in all competitions, after scoring 21 in the campaign prior.

The Colombian striker has been on a rich run of form for a couple of seasons now and will provide a huge threat going forward.

USA vs Colombia Tip 3: Jhon Córdoba to score anytime, +275 with bet365