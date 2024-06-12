USA vs Brazil Predictions and Betting Tips: Brazilians to Extend 26-Year Unbeaten Run

Our soccer betting expert offers his USA vs Brazil predictions & betting tips ahead of their international friendly clash on Wednesday 12 June, 2024.

USA and Brazil meet for the first time since September 2018, as both sides finish their preparations ahead of Copa America 2024.

USA vs Brazil Predictions and Betting Tips

A Comfortable Brazil Win

Both teams aren’t exactly going into this game on top form. Brazil are unbeaten in their last three, with two wins and one draw, but they experienced a three-game losing streak prior to that.

The three-game unbeaten run has been under new manager Dorival Junior who took the reigns in January 2024. It's been a positive start to life under the experienced Brazilian boss.

The United States, on the other hand, have one win to their name in the last five and are coming off the back of a heavy 5-1 defeat to Colombia.

The US goes into the contest with an 11-game losing streak against Brazil that stretches back to 1998. The last time the two sides met was in September 2018, with Brazil recording a 2-0 victory.

Before that, both teams faced off in 2012 and 2015, with the Brazilians securing 4-1 wins on both occasions.

Greg Berhalter has started his second tenure in charge of the United States with plenty of positives.

He won four of his first five games, scoring 15 goals. But as of late, has suffered three defeats in the last five.

Brazil are considered the favorites and could comfortably extend their unbeaten run against the USMNT.

USA vs Brazil Tip 1: Brazil to win both halves @ +300 with bet365

A Goalfest Incoming?

If Brazil’s last two games are anything to go by, there could be goals in this one. From both sides.

Last time out, Dorival Junior’s men edged past Mexico 3-2 and previously tied against Spain 3-3.

The goalscoring prowess of the Brazilians is clear to see with the abundance of talent on their books, however, don’t hold the United States lightly in that department either.

In their last 20 contests, The Yanks have only failed to score on one occasion. This came in a 1-0 defeat to Slovenia back in January.

Brazil are expected to secure the win, but there could be goals on show, in what could be an entertaining fixture.

USA vs Brazil Tip 2: Brazil to win and both teams to score @ +200 with bet365

Wonderkid to Score Again

All eyes will be on the youngest player, and the only teenager, on the Brazil roster, Endrick.

The 17-year-old has scored in Brazil’s last three games. Against England, Spain, and Mexico, respectively.

The young star has been typically making an impact coming off the bench but could feature more prominently with the Brazilians potentially resting their big names ahead of Copa America.

Don’t be surprised if the future Real Madrid striker finds himself on the scoresheet once again.

USA vs Brazil Tip 3: Endrick to score last @ +400 with bet365