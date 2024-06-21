Our football betting expert offers his Poland vs Austria predictions and betting tips ahead of their Euro 2024 Group D encounter on Friday.

Despite both Poland and Austria losing their initial matches, both fought hard against overwhelming opposition, the Netherlands and France respectively. As such their meeting could be entertaining, with the loser heading for a tournament exit.

Poland vs Austria Betting Tips

Austria to win @ +100 bet365

Over 9.5 corners @ -110 bet365

Christoph Baumgartner - Anytime Goalscorer @ +700 with bet365

Austria can build on France showing

Although both teams lost their opening games, Austria came away from their 1-0 loss to France with plenty of credit.

Up against the joint-favourites for the Championship, Ralph Rangnick’s squad had more possession and caused France issues throughout the game.

Poland did take the lead against the Netherlands, but were second-best for much of that game and will have to step up a level to compete on Friday.

The loss to Didier Deschamps’ men was Austria’s first defeat in the last eight matches, which included wins over the likes of Slovakia, Serbia and Germany.

Rangnick’s side also scored 16 goals during that run and they pose a real attacking threat, with Michael Gregoritsch leading the line.

Poland look set to welcome back Robert Lewandowski, who missed the opening clash with the Dutch due to injury.

The Barcelona striker has not had a huge impact on the national team in recent times, scoring just once in Poland’s last nine matches.

Poland vs Austria Tip 1: Austria to win @ +100 with bet365

Attacking purpose from the off

With no points to show from their opening Group D outings, both sides will feel this is a match they need to win with matches against France and the Netherlands to come.

During the first games, there were plenty of attempts on goal - with 23 shots between Poland and the Dutch and 20 in the Austria v France match.

Even without Lewandowski and with just 34% possession, Poland still won three corners in their opening game defeat.

Meanwhile, the Austria and France clash saw 20 shots and eight corners overall, with six of those corners by Rangnick’s men.

Poland vs Austria Tip 2: Over 9.5 corners @ -110 with bet365

Baumgartner can deliver for Austria

Christoph Baumgartner is one of the stars of what is a strong Austria team and he can pose a real danger in and around the box.

The midfielder plays his football in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, who he helped qualify for next season’s Champions League.

In his first season with Leipzig Baumgartner slotted straight into the side as a regular, playing 32 games and scoring five goals.

The 24-year-old is playing further forward with the national team and has 15 goals from 39 appearances to date.

Prior to the France game, Baumgartner had scored in five matches in a row and his impact could be crucial on Friday.

Poland vs Austria Tip 3: Christoph Baumgartner - Anytime Goalscorer @ +700 with bet365

