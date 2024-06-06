UEFA Euro 2024 Winner Odds: England Favorites to Claim Crown

Goal offers the latest UEFA Euro 2024 odds, with England as the favorites to go all the way and claim the crown come July 14, 2024

Anticipation is building as the 2024 European Championships are fast approaching. England and France are among the top teams touted to battle it out for glory.

UEFA Euro 2024 Winner Odds: Latest Betting

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Odds England +275 France +350 Germany +500 Portugal +750 Spain +80

UEFA Euro 2024 Winner Odds: Favorites Analyzed

England @ +275

Gareth Southgate’s men have had strong showings in their last three major tournaments. Finishing fourth in the 2018 World Cup, as runners-up at the 2020 Euros, and bowing out at the Quarter Final stage to France at the 2022 World Cup.

Featuring the likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, and Cole Palmer, England have plenty of world-class attacking options at their disposal in the starting lineup and off the bench.

The ever-reliable Declan Rice heads the midfield options that could feature young up-and-coming talent like Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton.

Trent Alexander-Arnold provides much-needed versatility, with John Stones and Harry Maguire expected to be the center-back pairing.

Albeit a top-heavy team filled with attacking talent, there’s a wide range of experience and young talent available for Southgate.

Last time out, England fell at the final hurdle. This time, many expect them to go one further and lift the trophy.

France @ +350

Les Bleus once again possess a powerhouse team and will do for the foreseeable future.

Since Didier Deschamps took charge 12 years ago, he’s led his nation to the 2018 World Cup and the 2021 Nations League, as well as to the finals of the 2016 Euros and 2022 World Cup.

With the attacking firepower of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Kingsley Coman, Olivier Giroud, etc, France will be a threat to anyone they come up against.

N’Golo Kante is expected to feature, along with the defensive options of William Saliba, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, and Ferland Mendy.

Mike Maignan should lead between the sticks, meaning that the French have strength throughout the entire pitch.

Deschamps’ men will take on the Netherlands, Austria, and Poland in Group D, so it will be difficult from the off. But if they advance beyond the early stages, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them go all the way.

Germany @ +500

With Julian Nagelsmann at the helm, Germany have looked impressive as of late. Picking up wins against both France and the Netherlands back in March.

After disappointing showings at the last few major tournaments, home advantage could push the Germans to become contenders at Euro 2024.

Toni Kroos is set to retire after the tournament but still has plenty of class to lead his nation to glory. He and Ilkay Gundogan will be pulling the strings in midfield, with Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, and Kai Havertz leading the line.

Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger, and Joshua Kimmich provide an extremely strong base. Meaning that Germany have solid options all over the park.

Enough to make some noise on home soil, that’s for sure.

Portugal @ +750

The Portuguese always have an abundance of talent on their books. As evidenced by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Rafael Leao, Ruben Dias, and so on.

It will be Roberto Martinez’s first competition in charge of Portugal, and it’s been an impressive start for the former Belgium boss. He’s won 11 of his first 12 games and went unbeaten in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers.

Portugal failed to build on their Euro 2016 triumph in the following tournaments, but if the cards fall and with the belief that the new manager has instilled, it would not come as a surprise to many to see Portugal go on a deep run at Euro 2024.

Spain @ +800

The bookies have Spain with an outside chance of lifting the trophy.

Head Coach Luis de la Fuente has opted for a more youthful approach with Barcelona duo Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi in the squad.

Rodri will add a world-class option in midfield, while established players such as Alvaro Morata, Dani Carvajal, and Aymeric Laporte will feature also.

Spain reached the semi-finals at Euro 2020 and won seven of eight games in qualifying ahead of Euro 2024.

It very much is an outside chance. But if the stars align, well, who knows.