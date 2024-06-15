Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Predictions and Betting Tips: Notable Absences Headline MLS Clash

Our soccer betting expert offers his Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami predictions & betting tips ahead of their MLS clash at Subaru Park on Saturday.

A handful of attacking stars are expected to be absent as tie specialists, the Philadelphia Union, take on high-flyers Inter Miami.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Predictions and Betting Tips

The game to end a tie @ +320 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ +170 with bet365

Mikael Uhre to score anytime @ +162 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365 and are correct at the time of publishing. However, they are subject to change.

The Tie Specialists

The Philadelphia Union goes into the contest on a four-game unbeaten streak, which features one win and three straight ties.

Throughout the run, the Union kept clean sheets in a 3-0 road victory against the New England Revolution, as well as in 0-0 ties to Charlotte FC and Toronto FC, respectively.

Currently, Philadephia occupies eighth position in the Eastern Conference with a record of 4-8-4.

Highly-flying Inter Miami sit top of the conference but haven’t won in their last two games. Following a 3-1 home loss to Atlanta and a 3-3 home tie to St Louis.

Coupled with their recent struggles, Miami will most likely be without their main stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, as both are set to feature in Copa America.

Miami does possess one of the best road records in the league, while New England have only won once on home soil all season.

With major stars missing and the hiccupping form of both sides, a tie could be written all over this.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Tip 1: The game to end a tie @ +320 with bet365

A Cagey Affair

With Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez most likely missing out on the contest, Miami will lose their two top goalscorers, who have 24 goals between them so far this season.

No other player on the roster has scored more than four goals, so it could be a tough game for the Eastern Conference leaders.

Philadelphia are a tough team to beat and have been locking teams up on the defensive end, as of late.

However, the Union will be without their star man Daniel Gazdag, who has been called up to Euro 2024 with Hungary. Additionally, striker Julian Carranza has been carrying a knock after missing their last game.

Gazdag is Philadelphia’s top goalscorer with 10 goals. Carranza is second with six in 11 games.

Key players will be missing for both sides, especially on the attacking end, therefore goals could be hard to come by in this fixture.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ +170 with bet365

Uhre to Grab Opportunity

With notable absences to the Philadelphia frontline, Mikael Uhre will be keen to step up and prove his worth.

The 29-year-old forward has scored five goals in 11 games this season and scored last time in the 2-2 draw to CF Montreal.

Uhre is expected to start in the contest and it could be worth backing him to bag a goal.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Tip 3: Mikael Uhre to score anytime @ +162 with bet365