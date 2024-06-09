New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Predictions and Betting Tips: High Flying New York to Down Struggling Revolution

The in-form New York Red Bulls travel to New England, with the struggling Revolution aiming to claim back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

In an intriguing clash, high flyers New York Red Bulls will be without key players, while the lowly New England Revolution are full of confidence after a win last time out.

New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips:

New York to Win Three Straight

It’s a tale of two teams at opposite ends of the standings in this one.

New York currently sit in fourth position in the Eastern Conference and have only lost three games all season. They are six points behind the top position with two games in hand.

New England sit five points adrift at the bottom of the same conference and have only won three games through the campaign.

However, the Revolution are coming off the back of a 2-1 away win over Nashville SC and will be returning home full of confidence.

The Red Bulls have won two straight and have emerged victorious in four of their last five fixtures.

Before that, New York suffered a heavy 6-2 defeat to Inter Miami as they came off the back of three straight ties.

Four New York players will not feature due to international commitments. With those being John Tolkin (USA U23s), Emil Forsberg (Sweden), Noah Elie (Sweden U21s), and Carlos Coronel (Paraguay).

It could be a close contest, but despite the notable absences, it is expected that the New York Red Bulls come away with the victory.

New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Tip 1: New York to win and both teams to score, +350 with bet365

Top Goalscorer to Bag Again

After a 2023 campaign that limited him to just six appearances due to a hip injury that required surgery, Lewis Morgan has hit the ground running this season.

The Scottish striker has nine goals to his name in 16 games and is New York’s top goalscorer.

Morgan hasn’t scored in his last three games, but before went on a run of three goals in four games. He’s averaging 2.9 shots per game, so he’s capable of grabbing a goal at any moment.

New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Tip 2: Lewis Morgan to score anytime, +200 with bet365

Another Booking for Hard Hitter

Henry Kessler is New England’s joint-most booked player, with five yellow cards in MLS play so far this season.

The defender is returning from a suspension, after a period where he was booked in four successive games.

Kessler has been booked in six of his last eight games in all competitions.

Against a New York team full of attacking quality, the New England defender may add to his booking tally.

New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Tip 3: Henry Kessler to receive a booking, +210 with bet365