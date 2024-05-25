Our football betting expert offers his Manchester City vs Manchester United predictions and betting tips ahead of their FA Cup clash at Wembley.

The Manchester derby will take over Wembley once again, as Manchester City and Manchester United will go head-to-head in the nation's capital for an FA Cup Final showdown.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Betting Tips

A Wembley Booking for Casemiro

It has been an extremely difficult season for Manchester United, who experienced their lowest-ever Premier League finish in club history.

While Erik ten Hag and the entire team has faced intense scrutiny, Casemiro has faced his fair share of criticism.

Due to an ever-growing number of injuries, the 32-year-old was drafted in at center-back in recent weeks, further casting an eye on the midfielder's capability to continue to play at a high level.

Throughout the season, the Brazilian has accumulated seven yellow cards and is currently Manchester United’s second-most booked player this season, with Bruno Fernandes topping the list with nine.

Casimiro has been booked in his last two games before today, with these coming against Newcastle and Brighton respectively.

With this weekend’s game being a Manchester derby, coupled with the occasion of an FA Cup Final, it could very well be a fiery matchup, one that could see Casemiro pick up another booking.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Tip 1: Casemiro to be booked, +125 with bet365

City to Win in Style

Manchester City have been dominating the Manchester derby in recent years, as heading into the FA Cup Final, City have won their last three meetings against their rivals.

Stretching back further, Pep Guardiola’s men have emerged victorious in six of the last seven games between the two sides.

In the last two Premier League meetings, City have knocked three past United in each contest, picking up 3-0 and 3-1 wins respectively.

Since the beginning of April, the Citizens have scored four goals or more on six occasions, hitting red hot form before lifting their third Premier League title in a row, and six in the last seven seasons.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Tip 2: Manchester City to score exactly 3 goals, +333 with bet365

City’s Cup Magician to Shine Once Again

From a goalscoring standpoint, all eyes will be on back-to-back Premier League Golden Boot winner, Erling Haaland. With the star striker bagging 27 league goals, and 38 in all competitions, this season.

Homegrown golden boy Phil Foden has been catching plenty of attention this season. The 23-year-old has quickly become one of the world’s best attackers, boasting 19 league goals and 27 in all competitions to his name.

While these two will undoubtedly act as City’s main goalscoring threats, there is another under-the-radar star who could play a vital role in the FA Cup Final. Up step, Bernardo Silva.

The 29-year-old has three FA Cup goals in his last four appearances in the competition. He scored two goals in a 2-0 victory to lead City past Newcastle United in the Quarterfinals, before scoring another in a 1-0 win over Chelsea at the Semifinal stage.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Tip 3: Bernardo Silva to score anytime, +350 with bet365