Our football betting expert offers his Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United predictions and betting tips ahead of their MLS clash at the BMO Stadium.

A heavyweight clash beckons in the MLS between Los Angeles FC and Minnesota United. Both sides are in-form and are chasing down top spot in the Western Conference, with games in hand.

Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365 and are correct at the time of publishing. However, they are subject to change.

Los Angeles FC to win, over 7 corners + both teams to score @ +200 with bet365

Denis Bouanga to score first and Los Angeles FC to win @ +300 with bet365

Eduard Atuesta to be booked @ +240 with bet365

LAFC to Extend Win Streak

After a strong start to the MLS season, which consisted of five wins and one draw, Los Angeles suddenly suffered a bout of inconsistency.

There was a run of three straight losses, a three-game winning streak, and a period of just one win in five. But, as of late, it seems that LA are back on track.

Steve Cherundolo’s side have won five games in a row and have only lost once in their last ten contests. Such performances have helped them climb to fourth place in the Western Conference, five points off top with one game in hand.

Minnesota are in good form as well. They’re unbeaten in their last six, but have drawn two of their last three games.

Currently, they sit second in the Western Conference, four points from top with two games in hand.

This one could undoubtedly go either way, with Minnesota having had a great season so far and showing they clearly know where the goal is.

They’ve scored 2+ goals in each of their last six games,while Los Angeles have made their home stadium a fortress with five wins and two draws from seven games.

Led by Hugo Lloris, who has kept clean sheets in his last three games, the general consensus is that home advantage could separate the teams in this one. However, it’s going to be a battle, that’s for sure.

Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United Tip 1: Los Angeles FC to win, over 7 corners + both teams to score, +200 with bet365

In-Form Striker to Bag Again

After scoring an incredible 38 goals in 2023 for Los Angeles, Dennis Bouanga has picked up exactly where he left off so far this season with the Frenchman bagging eight goals and five assists in 13 MLS games so far this year.

Since joining from Saint-Etienne in 2022, the 29-year-old has 49 goals in 73 appearances, with his next set to mark his 50-goal milestone for the club,

Bouanga is reliable and knows how to find the back of the net. As always, backing him to score is worth a punt.

Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United Tip 2: Denis Bouanga to score first and Los Angeles FC to win, +300 with bet365

A Firey Encounter

It’s going to be a high-quality encounter between two in-form teams who look like they will be in and around the top seeds come the end of the season.

Both Los Angeles and Minnesota need to win to keep the pressure on Real Salt Lake at the top of the conference.

It’s set to be an energetic encounter featuring plenty of passion, with it being a must-win for both sides. With that could come a flurry of bookings.

Los Angeles’ Eduard Atuesta already has five yellow cards to his name this season, in just 13 appearances. So if there’s a player to back to be booked, look no further.

Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United Tip 3: Eduard Atuesta to be booked, +240 with bet365