Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Predictions and Betting Tips: In-Form MLS Teams Set to Clash

Our soccer betting expert offers his Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew predictions and betting tips ahead of their MLS clash at Chase Stadium on Wednesday.

A short-handed Inter Miami will fight to stay atop of the Eastern Conference as they welcome road specialists and one of the league’s in-form teams, the Columbus Crew.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Predictions and Betting Tips

The game to end a tie and both teams to score @ +333 with bet365

Juan Hernandez to score anytime @ +110 with bet365

The game to feature over 3.5 goals @ +125 with bet365

In-Form Teams Clash

Inter Miami returned to winning ways after a last-gasp winner gave them a 2-1 road victory over Philadelphia last time out.

The win kept Gerardo Martino’s men at the top of the Eastern Conference, but it came at a cost. Both Tomas Aviles and David Ruiz were sent off in the contest and will serve suspensions.

As will striker Leo Campana after he picked up his fifth booking of the season. In addition, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Matias Rojas are all set to compete at Copa America and are unavailable.

Now, Miami returns home to face the in-form Columbus Crew, who have won their last four MLS games in a row and have only experienced one defeat in their last ten.

The Crew are one of the strongest road teams in the entire league, with just one loss in eight contests away from home. They’ve picked up the third-most road points in the MLS this season.

Miami have been on a shaky run of form as of late, with their last two home games featuring a 3-1 loss to Atlanta followed by a 3-3 tie to St Louis, before their road win in Philly.

The absences, plus their opponent’s strong road form, suggest that Miami will be in for another tough game. Backing a tie could be the way to go in this one.

Crew Top Goalscorer to Shine Again

When looking at the goalscoring market, look no further than Crew striker Juan “Cucho” Hernandez.

The 25-year-old has a team-high five goals to his name this season, in ten appearances.

Hernandez goes into the contest high in confidence after scoring the third goal in a thrilling 3-2 road victory over New York City FC.

The Crew striker averages 4.5 shots per game, and will most likely get plenty of looks against a depleted Inter Miami side.

Goals Galore

Inter Miami have scored a league-high 44 goals this season, but have conceded 28 on the defensive end. Only five teams in the Eastern Conference have conceded more this season.

Leaking goals has been a huge problem for Miami, with their last clean sheet coming five games ago. Since, they’ve conceded 10 goals in four games.

They’re not well-known for their goalscoring exploits, but Columbus sure knows where the back of the net is lately.

The Crew have scored in their last five consecutive games and have scored three goals in three of their last four contests.

These came in 3-1 road victories against CF Montreal and Chicago Fire, followed by the 3-2 win in New York last time out.

There could be goals galore in this one.

