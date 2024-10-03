Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: Spurs can cruise to victory

Our football betting expert offers his Ferencvaros vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips ahead of Thursday's Europa League meeting (3/10/24)

Tottenham have responded to their north London derby defeat at home to Arsenal in impressive fashion and are chasing a fifth consecutive win in all competitions when they head to Hungarian champions Ferencvaros for their second Europa League outing of the campaign.

Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Tottenham to win & under 3.5 goals @ +130 with FanDuel

Dominic Solanke first goalscorer @ +450 with bet365

Cristian Ramirez to be shown a card @ +260 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of FanDuel and bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Spurs can continue on their merry way

Tottenham got their Europa League bid off to the perfect start with a comfortable 3-0 win over Qarabag, despite playing almost the entire match with ten men following Radu Dragusin's seventh-minute dismissal.

The Lilywhites beat Manchester United by the same scoreline in the Premier League on Sunday to register their fourth successive win and it's hard to look past them maintaining their momentum against Ferencvaros, who are regarded as one of the weaker teams in this season's Europa League.

But with a stern test at Brighton to come on Sunday, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou must be sorely tempted to make a few changes against the champions of Hungary and that could impact the visitors' chances of posting a high-scoring success.

Just two of Spurs' eight games this season have produced more than three goals and there is a chance that Ferencvaros can put up enough resistance to keep the scoreline respectable.

Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Tip 1: Tottenham to win & under 3.5 goals @ +130 with FanDuel

Solanke finding his feet

While Postecoglou is likely to make some alterations to the side who swept to victory at Old Trafford at the weekend, injuries to his attacking options limits his ability to tinker with his forward line too heavily.

Captain Heung-min Son missed the win at Old Trafford and is unlikely to be risked, while Wilson Odobert and Richarlison remain sidelined.

That should mean Spurs continue with a front three of Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke and Timo Werner, who will all fancy their chances of making their mark in Budapest.

Johnson has scored in his last four matches, while Solanke has netted in his last three and the latter, who is starting to find his feet after his big-money move from Bournemouth, is fancied to strike first in the Hungarian capital.

Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Tip 2: Dominic Solanke first goalscorer @ +450 with bet365

Ramirez has his work cut out

Ferencvaros' Colombian left-back Cristian Ramirez will be the man tasked with attempting to keep tabs on in-form Spurs winger Johnson.

However, the Welsh star appears to be growing in confidence with every performance and Ramirez may have his work cut out containing the Lilywhites flyer.

Ramirez has twice been cautioned this term and another yellow could be coming his way on Thursday night at the Ferencvaros Stadion.

Ferencvaros vs Tottenham Tip 3: Cristian Ramirez to be shown a card @ +260 with bet365