Our soccer expert offers his three predictions for the Leagues Cup match between FC Cincinnati and Santos Laguna this weekend.

With the Leagues Cup moving forward towards the business end of the tournament, can the Orange and Blue live up to their favorites tag or will Santos Laguna spring a surprise?

FC Cincinnati vs Santos Laguna Betting Tips

FC Cincinnati expected to dominate

Los Guerrero's struggles in front of the goals this season have been well documented with the team only scoring once in their last nine competitive games. A lack of creativity and several missed chances will be an issue for the Mexican team as they come up against a ruthless FC Cincinnati.

FC Cincinnati are a different-styled team compared to Santos as they’ll look to control possession and be on the front foot. The Orange and Blues will come into this game full of confidence after their recent 1-0 and 4-2 home wins in the Leagues Cup and they will want to continue that form in front of their home fans.

With FC Cincinnati's strong performances at home along coupled with Santos Lagunas’ difficulties in front of goals, we see the hosts claiming victory and keeping a clean sheet.

FC Cincinnati vs Santos Laguna tip 1: Result/Both teams to score- FC Cincinnati/No @ +175 with bet365

Yuya Kubo to continue his impressive form

Yuya Kubo will be looking to add to his ten goals in all competitions this weekend. The dynamic Japanese international has been a constant threat to his opponents all season and comes into this game in scoring form.

Kubo has had a terrific campaign in both the MLS and Leagues Cup including a hat-trick against San Jose and scoring a double against Leo Messi’s Inter Miami.

He’ll aim to build on his goal from his previous game and look to cause Santos Laguna more issues with his mix of late runs into the box and his trickery in the front third. The Japanese attacking midfielder could be a value bet in the anytime goalscorer market.

FC Cincinnati vs Santos Laguna tip 2: Yuya Kubo anytime goalscorer @ +175 with bet365

Goals likely for the home team

FC Cincinnati hasn’t had many issues when it comes to scoring goals, especially at home as they have managed big score lines throughout the season such as 6-1 vs Inter Miami, 4-2 vs New York City, 4-0 vs Cavalier, and 3-1 vs St. Louis City just to name a few.

The Orange and Blues will face a defense that generally struggles to secure clean sheets. Despite Santos Laguna’s recent 0-0 draw with Atlanta, they had gone eleven games without keeping a clean sheet before that match.

With FC Cincinnati's high-scoring home games and Luguna's struggles in defense, we’re expecting goals for the Orange and Blues.



FC Cincinnati vs Santos Laguna tip 3: FC Cincinnati team total goals over 2.5 @ +137 with bet365