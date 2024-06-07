England vs Iceland Predictions and Betting Tips: Be Enticed by Rice at a Nice Price

Our football betting expert offers his England vs Iceland predictions and betting tips as the two countries prepare to meet at Wembley.

England play their final match at Wembley before heading to Germany for the European Championship with Iceland the visitors.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate will want a clean bill of health and a decent performance to lift morale going into the Euros and he will expect his team to make light work of Iceland.

England vs Iceland Betting Tips

England & Over 3.5 goals @ +105 with bet365

Declan Rice to score or register an assist @ +250 with bet365

England to score more goals in second half than first half @ +100 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Lions Can Head off on a Free-Scoring High

England thrashed Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 in Newcastle on Monday night without even playing particularly well, so they should be trusted to turn on the scoring taps against Iceland at Wembley.

One or two members of Gareth Southgate's squad fluffed their lines against the Bosnians and have points to prove.

Southgate may want to play closer to his first-choice team just over a week away from their Euro 2024 bow against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen, and that spells danger for the Icelanders.

This is part one of a double-header for Age Hareide's men, who are off to Rotterdam to take on Netherlands on Monday.

They haven't played since a 2-1 loss to Ukraine in Poland in their European Championship play-off final in March and have travelled to England minus a host of stars.

Gylfi Sigurdsson, Birkir Bjarnason and Aron Gunnarsson have been jettisoned while Genoa's Albert Gudmundsson, their star player, is also an absentee.

Iceland fans still dine out on the night they beat Roy Hodgson's England at the 2016 Euros. However, Friday’s clash looks more of a mismatch with Harry Kane and the Lions' attacking gems poised to run riot.

England vs Iceland Tip 1: England & Over 3.5 goals @ +105 with bet365

Rice Can Be a Big Player in Wembley Win

Declan Rice's first England goal came against Iceland and he is in the kind of form to be a contender to repeat the feat in London.

The Arsenal midfielder sat out Monday's win over Bosnia, which should guarantee him some game time on Friday night.

Ostensibly a sitting midfielder, he should have more of a licence to get forward against modest opposition, as he did with some impact in his first season for the Gunners.

Rice contributed eight assists and seven goals in Arsenal's title charge, so the 5/2 that he scores or registers an assist in England's final warm-up game is tempting.

England vs Iceland Tip 2: Declan Rice to score or register an assist @ +250 with bet365

A Late Flurry of Goals Is the England Way

England would love to get Iceland beaten early and efficiently and freewheel their way to Germany, but that's just not their way.

In the last calendar year England have scored 27 goals in 11 internationals with 15 of those goals coming after the break.

The second half was England's highest-scoring half in five of those games and that may well be the case again this time.

England vs Iceland Tip 3: England to score more goals in second half than first half @ +100 with bet365