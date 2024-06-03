Our football betting expert offers his England vs Bosnia-Herzegovina predictions and betting tips ahead of their friendly clash at St James’ Park.

England begins their Euro 2024 preparations, with the first of two friendlies, as Gareth Southgate’s side takes on Bosnia-Herzegovina, who failed to qualify for the competition.

England vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Betting Tips

England to score in both halves, over seven corners, Cole Palmer to score anytime @ +500 with bet365

Ollie Watkins to score first @ +400 with bet365

The game to feature an own goal @ +900 with bet365

Second String England Side to Shine

Firstly, England will be without several key players. Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire are recovering from injuries, while Buyako Saka and Anthony Gordon will sit on the sidelines also.

Jude Bellingham won’t feature either due to Real Madrid progressing to, and winning, the Champions League final on Saturday.

John Stones won’t be risked and Harry Kane will not feature too. Additionally, Jack Grealish and Kobbie Mainoo are doubts.

However, Many expect England to breeze past Bosnia-Herzegovina. The Three Lions have won their last four meetings against Bosnia without conceding a goal.

Furthermore, Sergej Barbarez’s side have lost their last four games in all competitions, against Ukraine, Slovakia, Luxembourg, and Portugal.

It will be a second-string England team featuring hungry players looking to play their way into Southgate’s final team selection ahead of the European Championships.

With his 25 goals and 13 assists for Chelsea this season, Cole Palmer could be a prominent figure in this game. Don’t be surprised if he picks up a goal or two.

England vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Tip 1: England to score in both halves, over seven corners, Cole Palmer to score anytime @ +500 with bet365

Watkins to Prove His Worth

Ollie Watkins is another name who could shine. With Harry Kane confirmed to be on the sidelines, the Aston Villa star will be keen to impress and secure the back-up striker spot for the Euros.

With 19 Premier League goals and 13 assists to his name, Watkins is a man in form and has a great opportunity to add to his England goal tally against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The last time the 28-year-old scored for England was on 13 October 2023 in a 1-0 win over Australia at Wembley Stadium.

England vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Tip 2: Ollie Watkins to score first @ +400 with bet365

Own Goal Specialists

A rather unusual statistic is the regular occurrence of own goals in Bosnia-Herzegovina games. In their last three contests, own goals have featured.

One favored them against Ukraine, another got them on the scoresheet against Slovakia, and there was another that Bosnia conceded in a 4-1 defeat to Luxembourg.

Whether it’s on a Bosnia counter-attack, or through England’s potential bombardment of their opponent's goal, it could very well be worth a punt to back there being an own goal.

England vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Tip 3: The game to feature an own goal @ +900 with bet365