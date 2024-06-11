Chile vs Paraguay Predictions and Betting Tips: Two Out of Form Sides Clash in Friendly

Our soccer betting expert offers his Chile vs Paraguay predictions & betting tips ahead of their international friendly clash on Tuesday 11 June 2024.

Chile and Paraguay will go to battle, with both teams looking to build some momentum heading into the Copa America which begins on June 20, 2024.

Chile vs Paraguay Betting Tips

Chile to win to nil @ +175 with bet365

Chile to win and the game to feature under 2.5 goals @ +260 with bet365

Chile to be winning at half-time and at full-time @ +200 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365 and are correct at the time of publishing. However, they are subject to change.

A Shutout Win for Chile

Both teams aren’t exactly in the richest of form heading into this one.

Chile have only won once in their last five contests, with that coming in a 3-0 victory over Albania back in March.

Last time out, La Roja lost a thrilling 3-2 battle with France, despite taking an early lead. The last time Chile won back-to-back games was in June 2023.

Paraguay, on the other hand, have only won once in their last six games. This came against Bolivia in October 2023.

Since then, Los Guaranies have drawn twice and lost once in their last three contests.

Paraguay have a huge problem when it comes to scoring goals. The single goal they recorded in the win over Bolivia was the only time the team has found the back of the net in the last six.

Despite the recent struggles of both, Chile are regarded as the better side and possesses home advantage. Therefore, they’re regarded as the favorites in this game.

Chile vs Paraguay Tip 1: Chile to win to nil @ +175 with bet365

A Low Scoring Affair

The last time the two sides faced off was in November last year. The game ended 0-0 despite Paraguay being down to ten men for the entirety of the second half.

Both teams are on a poor run of form, so this one could very well be a low-scoring affair.

With Paraguay unable to hit the back of the goal at the moment, if the game does swing in the direction of Chile, don’t be surprised if they sneak a narrow victory.

La Roja have scored in 19 of their last 21 home matches, so backing a low-scoring victory for Chile could be the way to go here.

Chile vs Paraguay Tip 2: Chile to win and the game to feature under 2.5 goals @ +260 with bet365

Early Statement to Be Made

In their last two games, Chile came out of the blocks fast. Scoring a 19th-minute goal against Albania and taking a sixth-minute lead in their eventual loss to France last time out.

Even stretching back to last June, when they picked up a 5-0 win over the Dominican Republic, Chile scored three goals in the opening 25 minutes.

This was only one of three wins over the past year. But it seems that Ricardo Gareca’s men are prone to scoring early, and it could very well be the case in this one.

Chile vs Paraguay Tip 3: Chile to be winning at half-time and at full-time @ +200 with bet365