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Torreense

Torreense Overview

USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026

USMNT to face Peru, Chile, Canada and Mexico in fall friendlies

U.S. Soccer has announced the U.S. Men's National Team's upcoming fall friendlies, which will be the team's first matches of the 2030 World Cup cycle. To start that cycle, the U.S. will start with matches against Peru and Chile before facing local rivals Mexico and Canada in the final two games of the new four-game window.

USAMexico
Gianni Infantino

'Sorry you were so consumed by hate' - Infantino blasts World Cup critics

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has hit back at his detractors in extraordinary fashion, claiming that those who criticised the 2026 World Cup were "consumed by hate." In a lengthy and defiant statement, the head of world football’s governing body defended the tournament’s legacy and urged his opponents to "meditate or pray" instead of spreading negativity.

World CupUSA
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August 2026
Liga Portugal 2
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Torreense
TOR
0
Vizela badge
Vizela
VIZ
3
FT
September 2026
Liga Portugal 2
Benfica B badge
Benfica B
BEN
Torreense badge
Torreense
TOR
Liga Portugal 2
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Torreense
TOR
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Leixoes
LEI
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Standings

Liga Portugal 2 crestLiga Portugal 2

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
14Tondela crestTondela410326-43
L
L
L
W
15FC Porto B crestFC Porto B410328-63
L
W
L
L
16Torreense crestTorreense402259-42
L
D
D
L
17Feirense crestFeirense401304-41
L
L
L
D
18Chaves crestChaves401349-51
L
D
L
L
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Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Predictions: Bruno to deliver
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