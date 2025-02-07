Latest news
Messi scores 11 GOALS! Lionel’s son Thiago dazzles for Miami
'I have no idea' - Van Dijk's worrying update on Liverpool future
📽️ | Wrexham stars attempt Super Bowl ball-spin challenge
'Not fair!' - Wrexham told success due to 'billionaire owners'
'When did Spurs ever win a big game?' - Tottenham savaged after loss
Postecoglou says Tel will STAY with Spurs beyond his loan
Former Man Utd star issues statement after being handed jail term
Thorns, Portland WNBA team reveal joint training facility
📽️ | James Rodriguez victim of horror red card in Liga MX
'Piece of sh*t' - Fans fume at Van Dijk after Richarlison clash
Fabregas emerges as top target for Bundesliga high-flyers
Beckham, Matt Damon team up for Stella Artois’ Super Bowl LIX ad
Rodriguez sends birthday message to 'great love' Ronaldo
Chicago Bulls' Vucevic shares obsession with Football Manager
Yoro reveals how WhatsApp group is helping Man Utd's defending
Advertisement
Videos
- Getty Images