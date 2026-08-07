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Serie A

Serie A Overview

Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - LaLiga EA Sports

Madrid's Mastantuono joins Fiorentina

Fiorentina have secured one of the most exciting young talents in world football after officially confirming the arrival of Real Madrid starlet Franco Mastantuono. The Argentine international, who arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu with a massive reputation, will spend the upcoming campaign in Italy to continue his rapid development.

F. MastantuonoReal Madrid
Romelu Lukaku Napoli

Napoli eye Arsenal forward as Lukaku nears exit

Napoli are ready to shake up their attacking options this summer as Romelu Lukaku edges closer to an exit, with Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus emerging as a primary target for the Serie A giants. The Brazilian international is reportedly open to a fresh challenge away from the Premier League as the Partenopei look to rebuild their frontline under Massimiliano Allegri.

TransfersSSC Napoli
James Trafford grade GFX

Trafford can become England No.1 after ending Man City nightmare

For some football fans, the summer is the part of the calendar that they look forward to the most - and that's not just because it's filled by a World Cup every four years! Rather, it's because the end of the season means only one thing: It's time for transfers! The 2026 window is once again proving to be busy, with some huge names making big-money moves before deadline day on September 1.

OpinionChelsea
Bosnia and Herzegovina v Qatar: Group B - FIFA World Cup 2026

The next Dybala? Pjanic backs Alajbegovic to succeed at Juventus

Former Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has backed new €35m signing Kerim Alajbegovic to emulate Paulo Dybala's success in Turin following his move from Bayer Leverkusen. The 18-year-old Bosnian prodigy arrived at the Allianz Stadium with high expectations after delivering standout performances in the Austrian Bundesliga and at the World Cup.

K. AlajbegovicP. Dybala
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Serie A, fixtures & results

Friday 21 August
Inter badge
Inter
INT
Monza badge
Monza
MON
Udinese badge
Udinese
UDI
Como badge
Como
COM
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
Cagliari badge
Cagliari
CGL
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
Saturday 22 August
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
Lecce badge
Lecce
LEC
Frosinone badge
Frosinone
FRC
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1AC Milan crestAC Milan00000000
2Atalanta crestAtalanta00000000
3Bologna crestBologna00000000
4Cagliari crestCagliari00000000
5Como crestComo00000000
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Apostas em destaque

Odds Sul-Americana 2026: Boca Juniors é favorito
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Frequently asked questions

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Serie A games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. To purchase Serie A tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official club websites, where you will then need to navigate to the 'Tickets' section. Tickets are often released a few weeks before each match and you may need to create an account and provide personal information. You can also purchase tickets at physical ticket offices, which are often located at or near the clubs' stadiums. Some clubs also have points of sale located at various spots around the cities where they are based.

If tickets are sold out on official channels or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release or snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary resale retailers such as StubHub.

Yes, In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market such as StubHub. They are legitimate merchants in the resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets.

While it’s not essential to become a club member to buy Serie A match tickets, it can make the process much easier. This is particularly true at some of the bigger clubs, such as Inter Milan and Juventus for example. Getting a membership moves you up the ticket priority order and it also includes other benefits such as welcome gifts, discounted tours and museum admissions. Check specific club websites for more information.

Juventus hold the record for the most Serie A title triumphs, having landed 36 trophies in total. Their dominance spans decades, with notable success in the 2010s, where they won an Italian record nine consecutive titles from 2012 to 2020.

The San Siro, officially known as the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, is the largest stadium in Serie A. Located in Milan, it's a colossal arena with a seating capacity of 80,018 and is shared by fierce rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan.