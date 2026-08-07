Multiple ticketing options are in place for Serie A games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. To purchase Serie A tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official club websites, where you will then need to navigate to the 'Tickets' section. Tickets are often released a few weeks before each match and you may need to create an account and provide personal information. You can also purchase tickets at physical ticket offices, which are often located at or near the clubs' stadiums. Some clubs also have points of sale located at various spots around the cities where they are based.

If tickets are sold out on official channels or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release or snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary resale retailers such as StubHub.