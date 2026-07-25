Vindbjart Overview

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กอมปานีเซ็งใบแดงดิอาซ, โดนริบสองประตูค้านสายตา
Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich
ถ้าเลือกได้! สองแข้งเลเวอร์คูเซน อยากเจอ อาร์เซนอล มากกว่า บาเยิร์น ในรอบ 16 ทีมUCL
Bayer Leverkusen v Olympiacos
Olympiacos
ผมผิดเอง! 'เป๊ป'รับปรับทีมมากไปจนแพ้ เลเวอร์คูเซน คาบ้าน
Manchester City v Bayer Leverkusen
Manchester City
รู้จัก เลนนาร์ท คาร์ล ดาวโรจน์บาเยิร์นผู้มีสไตล์การเล่นเหมือน 3 นักเตะในร่างเดียว
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
ไม่ดูสภาพทีม! เทน ฮาก จวกเลเวอร์คูเซน รีบปลดเกินทั้งที่คุมทีมแค่ 2 นัด
Bundesliga
E. ten Hag
OFFICIAL : เลเวอร์คูเซนปลด’เทน ฮาก’พ้นตำแหน่งกุนซือ
ตลาดนักเตะ
Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen
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Explore Betting on GOAL
July 2026
25 Jul
3. Division
Hinna FK
HNF
Vindbjart
VIN
09:00
August 2026
03 Aug
3. Division
Vindbjart
VIN
Odds Ballklubb 2
OB2
12:00
08 Aug
3. Division
Madla
MAD
Vindbjart
VIN
09:00
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Standings
3. Division
Form
Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
F
A
+/-
PTS
Form
2
Madla
12
6
4
2
27
17
10
22
D
L
W
D
W
3
Viking 2
12
6
2
4
32
16
16
20
L
W
W
W
D
4
Vindbjart
12
6
2
4
22
15
7
20
L
W
W
D
L
5
Mandalskameratene
12
5
4
3
28
21
7
19
D
W
W
L
D
6
Varhaug
12
5
4
3
21
15
6
19
D
W
L
W
L
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Apostas em destaque
Palpite Corinthians x Remo - Campeonato Brasileiro - 23/07/2026
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