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Vindbjart

Vindbjart Overview

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July 2026
3. Division
Hinna FK badge
Hinna FK
HNF
Vindbjart badge
Vindbjart
VIN
August 2026
3. Division
Vindbjart badge
Vindbjart
VIN
Odds Ballklubb 2 badge
Odds Ballklubb 2
OB2
3. Division
Madla badge
Madla
MAD
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Vindbjart
VIN
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Standings

3. Division crest3. Division

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
2Madla crestMadla1264227171022
D
L
W
D
W
3Viking 2 crestViking 21262432161620
L
W
W
W
D
4Vindbjart crestVindbjart126242215720
L
W
W
D
L
5Mandalskameratene crestMandalskameratene125432821719
D
W
W
L
D
6Varhaug crestVarhaug125432115619
D
W
L
W
L
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Apostas em destaque

Palpite Corinthians x Remo - Campeonato Brasileiro - 23/07/2026
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