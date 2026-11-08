Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Red Arrows

Red Arrows Overview

More
Explore Betting on GOAL
More
Explore Betting on GOAL

Standings

Liga Portugal 2 crestLiga Portugal 2

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
12ميالبي crestميالبي28610123043-1328
D
D
W
L
L
13كالمار إف إف crestكالمار إف إف2875162442-1826
W
D
L
L
W
14ديجيرفورس crestديجيرفورس2855182348-2520
L
L
L
L
L
15أورجرايت crestأورجرايت2848163360-2720
D
L
L
D
W
16هالمشتاد crestهالمشتاد2855182052-3220
W
L
L
W
L
More

Apuestas destacadas

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Pronóstico y Apuestas La Liga | 08/11/26
See more betting articles