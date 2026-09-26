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Premier League

Premier League Overview

FBL-EUR-NATIONS-SWE-ROU

Gyokeres breaks duck and reveals Arteta message

Viktor Gyokeres has broken his silence on his difficult start to the season at Arsenal after finally finding the back of the net for Sweden. The striker, who has faced significant scrutiny in England, delivered a timely reminder of his quality during the Nations League victory over Romania.

V. GyoekeresSweden
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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL
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Premier League, fixtures & results

Saturday 19 September
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
0
FT
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
5
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
3
FT
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
Friday 9 October
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
More

Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Manchester City crestManchester City5500135815
W
W
W
W
W
2Arsenal crestArsenal540184412
L
W
W
W
W
3Brighton & Hove Albion crestBrighton & Hove Albion53111651110
W
W
D
L
W
4Brentford crestBrentford523010469
W
D
D
D
W
5Leeds United crestLeeds United52307349
D
W
D
D
W
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Betting spotlight

Raffaele Palladino’s Bologna appointment creates new betting angles
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

A number of broadcasters have the rights to stream and show highlights on the television, with Match of the Day on the BBC being the most notable of these. Every weekend the BBC show highlights airs on both Saturday and Sunday from around 10.30pm, in the company of Gary Lineker and fellow ex-professionals.

Sky Sports offer highlights slightly earlier, with their packages getting underway from around 7.00pm, while TNT Sports also offer highlights and goals from each and every game on the top flight online too.

Yes. TNT Sports is the new name for what was once known as BT Sport, in both the UK and Ireland. Along with appearing on the same channels as it always has, TNT Sports provides four live sporting channels, with red-button and digital channels, Eurosports channels, TNT Sports Ultimate (4K), and Box Office, depending on what package and provider you opt to go with.

Besides watching matches through the designated TV package your subscription is assigned to, some offer ways to live stream and tune in to the big game through a variety of ways. For games on TNT Sports, the discovery+ Premium app is available on the usual array of live stream options, including on Smart TVs mobile phone, PC, laptop and Mac, as well as video games consoles, Apple and Android devices too. Similarly, if you are using NOW TV for Sky Sports, you can login on a range of devices to keep track of the scores.

Yes. Standard coverage of TNT Sports is available to BT broadband customers.

NBC, Peacock, and USA Network currently have the rights to broadcast the English Premier League in the United States. Matches are available across two of their TV channels, NBC Sports and USA Network, as well as their dedicated streaming service Peacock.