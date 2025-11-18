Nukul

Nukul Jashoria

European football editorAn experienced media professional with a strong background in content strategy and editorial leadership, I earned my Journalism bckground from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi, in 2019. A firm advocate of authentic journalistic practice, I once dreamt of becoming a cricketer but eventually found my true calling in sports journalism, turning passion into profession. Over the years, I have worked with leading organisations such as NDTV, Times Now, where I worked as a TV man, and Sportskeeda, where I built a reputation for insightful sports coverage, compelling storytelling. I also have a knack for investigative stories. 

Areas of Expertise:

News writing & editorial leadership, Fan engagement

European football insight, Transfer market dynamics

Premier League, Champions League coverage

My Football Story: Football has always been more than just a sport for me, it’s been a passion shaped by iconic figures and unforgettable moments. Growing up, I became a devoted Bayern Munich supporter, idolising the legendary duo "Robbery" of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, whose flair defined an era. Beyond the Bundesliga, I was equally drawn to the drama and intensity of the Premier League, making me a true follower of the European game. Cristiano Ronaldo’s journey has also been a major inspiration, his relentless pursuit of greatness sealing my love for the sport. Among the countless memories, Mario Gotze’s winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final stands out as one of my favourites, an unforgettable moment in football history.

Articles by Nukul Jashoria
  1. Germany v Slovakia - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport
    K. AdeyemiBorussia Dortmund

    Dortmund star slapped with €450k fine for illegal weapons

    Karim Adeyemi’s World Cup preparations were overshadowed by the revelation that the Borussia Dortmund winger accepted a €450,000 fine for illegal weapons possession. The 23-year-old blamed a “mystery TikTok box” for the items, prompting shocked reactions from Rudi Voller and Julian Nagelsmann as the German Football Association (DFB) scrambled for clarity. The controversy erupted just hours before Germany’s key qualifier.

  2. Kylian Mbappe Awarded With Golden Boot 2024-2025Getty Images Sport
    Real MadridLaLiga

    Perez eyes 10% Real Madrid sale after €360m Bernabeu windfall

    Florentino Perez has moved to reshape Real Madrid’s financial future, preparing to sell a 10% stake through a newly created commercial company after already securing €360 million from Bernabeu-related profits. The president outlined the plan to club members, insisting it will “protect us as an institution” and allow Madrid to raise funds without becoming a public limited sports company.

  3. Granit Xhaka Sunderland 2025
    G. XhakaSunderland

    Juventus reopen shock Xhaka chase after electric PL start

    Granit Xhaka has been linked with a stunning January move to Juventus just six months after joining Sunderland, with Italian reports claiming the midfielder is “back in fashion” for the Serie A giants. His entourage is said to be open to offers, but it has been reported in England that Sunderland have assured the Swiss star is not for sale as he continues to drive the Black Cats’ impressive season.

  4. Club Brugge KV v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
    BarcelonaL. Yamal

    Yamal vows 'history will be written' at Camp Nou

    Lamine Yamal sent another message to Barcelona fans ahead of the club’s long-awaited return to Camp Nou, promising that “history will be written” at the renovated stadium. The teenager has been building excitement all week, sharing new images and captions as Barca prepare to host Athletic Club in their first match at their iconic home in over 900 days.

  5. FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-NICEAFP
    A. FatiMonaco

    Fati’s dip sparks Barca fears Monaco will scrap €11m buy clause

    Barcelona are growing increasingly anxious over Ansu Fati’s situation at Monaco, with the French side now reconsidering their €11 million purchase option. After exploding under Adi Hutter, Fati’s minutes and influence have collapsed since Sebastien Pocognoli’s arrival. With the winger goalless in six games, his long-term future has suddenly been thrown wide open.

  6. Kylian Mbappe
    K. MbappeReal Madrid

    €260m! Mbappe cranks up fury in PSG legal battle

    Kylian Mbappe’s feud with Paris Saint-Germain has exploded into one of football’s most expensive courtroom battles, with the Real Madrid star now demanding more than €260 million in compensation. PSG have countered with an even bigger €440m claim, as both sides accuse each other of breaches of contract, bad faith and unfair treatment in a case now before a Paris labour court.

  9. 1. FC Union Berlin v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
    J. KimmichGermany

    German captain sidelined with ankle issue

    Germany captain Joshua Kimmich has been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg after suffering an ankle injury in training. The Bayern Munich star midfielder, who has been a key figure under Julian Nagelsmann, will travel with the team but won’t feature, leaving Ridle Baku in line for a rare start at right-back.

  3. GFX Cristiano Ronaldo Carlo AncelottiGetty/GOAL
    C. RonaldoC. Ancelotti

    Ancelotti demands Ronaldo invite him to 1,000 goal milestone celebration

    Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his full belief that Cristiano Ronaldo will achieve the incredible 1,000-goal milestone before hanging up his boots. The Brazil coach reflected on his time at Real Madrid and lauded the professionalism of Ronaldo, comparing him to Luka Modric. The Italian tactician even joked that he expects an invitation to celebrate with his former player when the record is broken.

  5. FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2025AFP
    JuventusSerie A

    Ex-Liverpool chief Comolli named new Juventus CEO

    Juventus have confirmed the promotion of Damien Comolli to CEO, just months after he arrived to oversee the club’s sporting department. The French executive replaces Maurizio Scanavino following a reshuffle approved by the board of directors. Backed by owner John Elkann, Comolli will now lead the Bianconeri’s long-term rebuild on and off the pitch.

  6. Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Quarter-final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
    D. UpamecanoBayern Munich

    Bayern defender addresses transfer talk as Real Madrid circle

    Dayot Upamecano has addressed ongoing uncertainty over his Bayern Munich future as several European giants circle ahead of a possible free transfer in the summer. The French defender has yet to agree a new deal with Bayern and insists his focus remains on performance, even as Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League clubs prepare their approach. Upamecano has promised to make the “right decision” when the time comes.

  7. FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-VILLARREALAFP
    Z. ZidaneReal Madrid

    Zidane teases imminent return to coaching amid strong links to France job

    Zinedine Zidane has sparked renewed excitement about his managerial comeback after stating that his return will happen “very soon.” The former Real Madrid coach has been out since 2021, but with Didier Deschamps set to leave the France job after the 2026 World Cup, speculation has intensified. Zidane’s comments at recent events suggest the wait may finally be nearing its end.

  10. GFX Neymar Cristiano Ronaldo Karim BenzemaGetty/GOAL
    NeymarCasemiro

    'The best' - Casemiro defends Neymar and 'different' lifestyle

    Casemiro has backed Neymar as Brazil's most decisive player as the Selecao prepare for the 2026 World Cup. Neymar's fitness issues have deprived him of a place under Carlo Ancelotti, sparking fears he will not be at the tournament next year. However, the Manchester United midfielder argued that the team should adjust tactically to give the Santos forward freedom, citing how Argentina played around Lionel Messi on their way to glory in 2022.

Older