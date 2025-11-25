Napoli hold talks with Freiburg youngster amid impressive Bundesliga displays

Napoli have officially held initial discussions over a potential move for Freiburg midfielder Manzambi, who has become one of the Bundesliga’s most eye-catching breakout performers this season. Sky Sport reports that the Italian giants have positioned themselves strongly in the race, with Manzambi’s rapid rise pushing him toward the summer transfer market spotlight.
The 20-year-old has become a regular starter under coach Julian Schuster, delivering mature, high-impact displays in central midfield. With two goals and three assists across 15 appearances so far, Manzambi has been central to Freiburg’s attacking sequences, and his profile has naturally drawn the attention of clubs across Europe.