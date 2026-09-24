Spain Overview

Aitana Bonmati has won each of the last three Ballons d'Or Feminin - but the accolade will go to someone else in 2026. Will it be two-time winner and fellow Barcelona star Alexia Putellas who reasserts herself as the best player in the women's game? Or could there be a new name on the honour roll when the Golden Ball is handed out in Paris in October?
Football's global governing body has confirmed the full 64-match schedule for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil. The legendary Maracana in Rio de Janeiro will take centre stage, hosting both the opening fixture and the grand finale. All eight host cities across the vibrant South American nation are set to welcome knockout-stage football as anticipation builds for the historic tournament.