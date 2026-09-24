Spain Overview

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Spain v England: Final - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023

FIFA unveils Women's World Cup 2027 schedule

Football's global governing body has confirmed the full 64-match schedule for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil. The legendary Maracana in Rio de Janeiro will take centre stage, hosting both the opening fixture and the grand finale. All eight host cities across the vibrant South American nation are set to welcome knockout-stage football as anticipation builds for the historic tournament.

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October 2026
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Standings

Serie A crestSerie A

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
5Milan crestMilan5320104611
W
D
D
W
W
6Frosinone crestFrosinone531194510
W
D
W
W
L
7Juventus crestJuventus531184410
W
L
D
W
W
8Como crestComo531196310
L
W
W
W
D
9Napoli crestNapoli52127617
D
W
L
L
W
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