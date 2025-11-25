'There may have been mistakes' - Raphinha blames himself for injury absence being longer than expected but Barcelona star eager for return against Chelsea

The Brazilian international opened up about the injury setbacks that have kept him out for over two months, conceding that his own decisions contributed to a recovery process that took far longer than expected. The Brazilian forward is now pushing to make his full return against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, a fixture he described as “special” and vital to Barca’s ambition of finishing in the Champions League top eight.
Barcelona will rely heavily on the renewed energy and creativity Raphinha can provide, especially after back-to-back European performances that placed their league-phase ambitions at risk. His target is clear: to contribute immediately and help stabilise a Barça team that has struggled too often in this year’s Champions League.