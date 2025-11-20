We’ll break down each of them, starting from the general prediction to the group stage level.

List of AFCON 2025 Favourites

Using recent form, squad depth, and tournament history, these nations rank highest in most AFCON betting odds and analytics models.

Morocco

The last time Morocco won the AFCON was in 1976, but right now, they are in the form of their life. They put up a strong run in the 2022 World Cup, reaching the semifinals, and it doesn’t look like that momentum is going off anytime soon. Add in home advantage, and it’s no surprise that Morocco is topping most AFCON winner predictions.

Egypt

Egypt holds the record as a 7-time AFCON champion, and they were also a finalist in 2021. Some may argue that the last time they won the tournament was in 2010, but the 2025 instalment is looking promising for them. They possess the quality to win it in the person of Mohammed Salah, Omar Marmoush and Trezeguet. Surely, they will put up a fight.

Algeria

Truthfully, Algeria has faced several disappointments recently, but it is still a top contender. Their squad strikes a perfect balance between experience and youth. The likes of Riyad Mahrez, who topped the Saudi Pro League assists last season and Islam Slimani bring underrated experience to the team. Mohamed Amoura is also one to look out for. Many team predictions still consider Algeria a top challenger capable of surprising the favourites.

Senegal

Senegal won the 2021 AFCON, and they are still up there among the elites. This nation does not get enough credit for the balance it has in the squad. In defence, they have Edouard Mendy and Koulibaly to hold it together; in the midfield, there is Pape Matar Sarr and Lamine Camara, while the frontline has the likes of Sadio Mane and Nicolas Jackson. This is a team that’ll surely compete.

Nigeria

Nigeria has the talent to go very far in international tournaments and they came so close in 2023, losing the final to Ivory Coast (the hosts). But even at that, they have all it takes to replicate that success in 2025. If the likes of Osimhen, Iwobi, Lookman, Chukwueze, and others come to the tournament with their club forms, Nigeria will be a really huge threat.

AFCON 2025 Group Favourites

There are six AFCON groups (A to F). Based on form, squad depth, and tournament pedigree, here are the groups predictions for AFCON 2025:

Group A – Morocco

This group consists of Morocco, Mali, Zambia and Comoros; the clear favourites are the hosts, and for obvious reasons. First is the “home ground advantage,” then, of all the teams here, Morocco has the strongest squad on paper. So, if they are able to perform up to actual expectations, they should top the group.

Group B – Egypt

Egypt is the favourite in a group that contains South Africa, Angola and Zimbabwe. While it won’t be a walkover, Egypt has the squad strength to weather the storm if they are in form. South Africa, especially, won’t be an easy one considering their form in the last tournament. However, the Pharaohs should still come out on top.

Group C – Nigeria

Nigeria are favoured in group C over Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania. The Super Eagles have what it takes to top; they have the players, coaches, and if every team member comes with their club form, Nigeria edges out as the favourites. However, we can’t help but feel like it’ll be a close one with Tunisia.

Group D – Senegal

Senegal is in pole position to finish ahead of DR Congo, Benin and Botswana. They have the squad strength to pull it off if the likes of Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson, Mendy, and others are in form. Most importantly, they have the balance in all positions, so there is no excuse for subpar performances.

Group E – Algeria

All things being equal, Algeria is favoured to win this group over Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea and Sudan. The greens have the experience and youth to pull this off, and if they perform close to expectations, there will be no excuse not to triumph.

Group F – Ivory Coast

This group may be a close one between Ivory Coast and Cameroon, amidst Gabon and Mozambique; however, the Elephants should come out on top. They are the defending champions and provided that they come in with the momentum of the last tournament, we are in for an entertaining one.

AFCON 2025 Top Scorers Favourites

The AFCON golden boot will also be a tussle, and the winners usually need more than four goals at least. Let’s look at the strong contenders for this position in the AFCON favourites predictions.

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)

Osimhen is a clinical striker who always takes his chances. He plays for Galatasaray and was very pivotal for them last season, to the extent that they converted his loan deal to a permanent transfer. If he’s in his usual form, we’re going to see him go hard for this individual win.

Mohammed Salah (Egypt)

Salah is one of the Premier League’s best players and he never fails to deliver for his country too. Not to mention, he’s expected to be the team’s penalty taker. All these combined put him in strong contention for the AFCON top scorers.

Sebastian Haller (Ivory Coast)

If Ivory Coast goes far in this competition, one of the players they’ll need to be bagging goals is Sebastian Haller. He scored the winning goal in the 2023 AFCON final, and he’s going to come in clutch for Ivory Coast in this tournament. And with that come the goals too.

AFCON 2025 Favourites FAQs

Here are some of the most asked questions about the 2025 AFCON favourites predictions:

Who is the favourite to win the AFCON?

Morocco is the favouriteto win the AFCON, and it is not only because they are the hosts. The squad is also strong and competitive, putting them in the number one spot for the AFCON favourites predictions.

Which is the favourite to win Group B?

Egypt is the favourite to win group B among South Africa, Angola and Zimbabwe. The Pharaohs have squad strength and momentum to pull it off.

Can an underdog team win the AFCON?

Yes, an underdog can win because nothing is impossible in football. To that effect, we don’t rule out South Africa and Burkina Faso.

