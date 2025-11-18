Illegal weapons charge lands Borussia Dortmund star €450,000 fine as he blames 'mystery TikTok box' after avoiding prison sentence

As per Bild, Dortmund's star winger Adeyemi has been handed a staggering €450,000 fine after prosecutors confirmed he illegally possessed a knuckle duster and a stun gun, weapons prohibited under German law. According to the public prosecutor’s office, a penalty order of “60 daily fines of €7,500 each” became legally binding on October 30, with the case handled by the district court in Wetter.
The story surfaced shortly before Germany’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Slovakia, catching both the DFB and Borussia Dortmund off guard. BILD reported that Adeyemi did not initially inform federation officials, leaving them to learn of the conviction through media disclosures. According to his lawyer, the items stemmed from a “mystery box ordered from TikTok,” a claim that Adeyemi reportedly attempted to explain during internal discussions.
Despite being part of the matchday squad, Adeyemi did not appear during Germany’s 6-0 win over Slovakia, a match over which the controversy loomed large. The BVB star, who has delivered six goal contributions this season across competitions, suddenly found himself at the centre of an off-field scandal during a decisive international window.